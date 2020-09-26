East Kerry boss makes case for defence: 'We really emphasised the non-concession of goals'

After managing East Kerry to a second successive County SFC title at Austin Stack Park on Saturday night, manager Jerry O’Sullivan was understandably a very satisfied man at the final whistle.

Following a tight first half, two blistering goals in the space of three minutes in the early stages of the second half killed off any hopes Mid Kerry had of slaying the defending champions, and O’Sullivan pinpointed that surge from his charges as the pivotal period of the contest.

“Yeah, it was 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time and our fellas really knuckled down at the start of the second half. We had a strong start to the second half against St Brendan’s in the semi-final and we did the same tonight,” he said.

“We got a burst of 2-4 to no score in that spell and, at the end of the day, that’s what got us over the line.”

The two green flags raised, one from man-of-the-match David Clifford and the other by full-forward Darragh Roche, were just what the doctor ordered for the East Kerry bainisteoir.

“David’s goal was like a carbon copy of last year against Dr Crokes. I saw the ball hitting the net, I know Dara Moynihan came in and gave it across, I looked away and when I looked again, the ball was inside in the back of the net,” he added.

“It was a bullet of a shot. I don’t even know how far out it was. I need to look at it again. That’s what David can do. We missed him in the semi-final but everyone else knuckled down and one thing I have to praise this year is our panel.

“The second goal then was brilliant. It was a long ball down the line, and I think Paudie Clifford let it bounce over his head, and Darragh Roche made the run. Paudie nipped in between two players, gave Darragh the ball and it was a great finish.”

O’Sullivan was eager to praise his defence, who followed up a semi-final concession of only eight points against St Brendan’s, with a total of nine in the decider.

“They were brilliant. The boys really tightened up there, the communication between them, the boys were really working hard there. Even our midfield and the half-forward line were getting back, and we were getting in tackles.

“We really emphasised the non-concession of goals, and we didn’t really concede goals this year, just the one against St Kieran’s in the quarter-final. That was something that we definitely worked on.

“Remember that this was only our fourth game this year. We played about ten games last year to win a county final, between challenge games and everything. You are going to have to allow for rustiness. It clicked when it needed to click, and it was great.”

The East Kerry manager knows that he has a great panel at his disposal, and that it’s important to grasp every opportunity you get to put silverware on the table.

“These things come in cycles. We have a good team now. In ten years time, this team might not be there at all again. You’re just going to have to take it as it comes.”