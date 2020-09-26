Rockies book final place after extra-time thriller with UCC

Cork PSHC semi-final: UCC 0-34 BLACKROCK 3-26

Blackrock booked their place in the Cork SHC final with an epic extra-time win over UCC in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The sides began brightly, with Shane Conway and Conor Boylan impressing for the students and David Meaney and Shane O’Keeffe catching the eye for Blackrock.

Neither side could establish a commanding lead and both teams were guilty of some poor shooting as the first half wore on. David O’Farrell and Conor Boylan swapped scores before the first water-break, when it was 0-5 apiece.

Soon afterwards Blackrock, who weren’t playing as fluently as in recent games, found the net. Shane O’Keeffe looked bottled up near the UCC goal but he improvised a goal, and the impressive John O’Sullivan’s point made it 1-6 to 0-5 on 20 minutes.

Credit UCC, they duly hit five in a row to push ahead by the 27th minute. Niall Cashman hit an inspirational leveller for Blackrock, but a late brace from Conway put UCC ahead at the half, 0-13 to 1-9.

The Rockies began the second half with another Shane O’Keeffe, a finish from close range, but UCC hit four points in return to edge ahead, 0-17 to 2-9.

Rockies sub Tadgh Deasy led the comeback, but UCC surfed Conway’s accuracy to the water-break, when the Kerryman’s sideline cut put them 0-20 to 2-12 ahead.

UCC seemed well in control but Alan Connolly struck one-handed to goal: 3-13 to 2-12 and seven minutes left.

Mark Kehoe gave UCC the lead but Cathal Cormack levelled from long range. Eanna Desmond restored the UCC lead but Blackrock cut it to one in injury time.

Padraig Power pushed UCC two ahead, but Niall Cashman responded and Connolly (free) levelled: extra time.

Barrett and Conway (two frees) hit UCC points on the resumption but Meaney and Deasy responded for Blackrock. UCC led at half-time in extra time, 0-30 to 3-20.

Sub Brian Verling and Power had points but Deasy responded: 0-32 to 3-21. A Conway point put three in it but Deasy hit back superbly.

Blackrock came close to a goal on 75 minutes through Alan O’Callaghan but missed narrowly.

Alan O’Sullivan and sub Robbie Cotter levelled the game with three minutes left, however and Connolly gave them victory with those late frees.

Scorers for UCC: S. Conway (0-14, 9 frees, 1 sideline); P. Power (0-6); C. Boylan, S. Barrett (0-3 each); D. Griffin, M. Kehoe (0-2 each); M. Coleman, A. Casey, E. Desmond, B. Verling (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: S. O’Keeffe (2-1); A. Connolly (1-7, 5 frees 1 65); T. Deasy (0-5, 1 sideline); J. O’Sullivan (0-4); N. Cashman (0-2 1 free 1 65); D. Meaney, M. O’Keeffe (0-2 each); Cathal Cormack, D. O’Farrell, R. Cotter (0-1 each).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) D. Desmond (Éire Óg, c); E. Clifford (Cloughduv), D. Lowney (Clonakilty), K. O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); M. Coleman (Blarney), P. O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick), D. Griffin (Clonakilty); K O’Leary (Castlelyons), P. Cadell (JK Brackens); A. Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford), S. Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), M. Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary); S. Barrett (Blarney), P. Power (Blarney), C. Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick).

Subs: E. Desmond (Carrigaline) for O’Leary (HT); O. McCarthy (Inniscarra) for Casey (67); B. Verling (Cloughduv) for Boylan (68); M.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; J. Ryan, G Norberg, R Laide; CathaL Cormack, N Cashman, S. Murphy; D Meaney, D O’Farrell; S O’Keeffe, Ciaran Cormack, M O’Keeffe; M O’Halloran, A. Connolly, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: J. Cashman and T. Deasy for O’Farrell and M. O’Keeffe (39); A. O’Callaghan for O’Halloran (68); K. O’Keeffe for Murphy (73).

Referee: J. Larkin (Ballinora).