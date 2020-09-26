Inniscarra's Niamh McCarthy draws inspiration from fellow cruciate victim Colm O’Neill

Spare a thought for Niamh McCarthy tomorrow.

Instead of lining out for Inniscarra in the Cork senior camogie final, McCarthy is confined to the sideline and role of spectator.

The injury preventing her involvement is the cruciate ligament tear she endured during the opening minutes of Inniscarra’s first challenge game post-lockdown.

Rotten luck, says you.

Indeed, but you’ve not heard the half of it yet.

McCarthy, who only recently turned 24, is far more familiar with the dreaded cruciate injury than someone her age should be. The tear to McCarthy’s right knee in early July, you see, wasn’t her first cruciate injury, neither was it her second.

“This is the third time I’ve done it,” she says with a rather heavy and yet totally understandable sigh.

McCarthy was just 14 when she first tore the cruciate ligament in her right knee. The timing couldn’t have been worse, injury befalling her two weeks before Inniscarra’s 2011 All-Ireland senior club final date at Croke Park.

Despite her young age, McCarthy was an integral part of the team. It was her goal which paved the way for their semi-final win over Antrim’s O’Donovan Rossa.

“Missing out on an All-Ireland final in Croke Park was tough,” she recalls. “I went and had surgery, but the knee was giving me trouble the following year so I had to have a second operation. I was out for a year and a half in total.”

Little over two months after returning to the pitch, McCarthy tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“I got injured when I was 14 and didn’t play again properly until I was 19. It took four years to come back from both cruciate tears.

“It was incredibly tough to get back after both injuries. Mentally, it was quite draining. When the second one went, I was saying to myself, ‘I don’t even have a good knee now’. There were times when I thought, ‘there is not a hope I’ll come back from this’.”

But return she did.

Having eased herself back in towards the end of 2015, there followed three seasons beyond her wildest dreams.

Inniscarra won three county titles on the bounce from 2016-18, McCarthy’s club form earning her a call-up to the Cork panel. She was at full-forward for the 2017 All-Ireland final win, coming off the bench a year later as she picked up a second Celtic Cross.

“If you said to me when I was 16 or 17 and trying to come back after the second cruciate that I’ll win three county championships in-a-row and two All-Irelands, I would have laughed in your face. It is way more than I could have ever expected.”

And despite this latest setback, McCarthy is far from done. She will sit the final exam of her Pharmacy degree today, roar on her team-mates tomorrow at Castle Road, and then go under the knife on November 11 with a view to getting back on the pitch for the 2022 season.

“My Inniscarra team-mates are some of my best friends. They are the reason I wanted to come back playing camogie after the first two injuries and they are the people who will drive me on during my next period of rehab. I am only 25 next year. There is no excuse not for me to come back.

“Cork footballer Colm O’Neill text me in 2011 and told me to keep the head up. I can’t believe almost 10 years on, I am in his position and have done my cruciate three times. He came back from three and hopefully I will too.”

Paths to the final

COURCEY ROVERS

First round: Courcey Rovers 3-15 Cloughduv 0-9.

Third round: Courcey Rovers 3-14 Newcestown 2-6.

Quarter-final: Courcey Rovers 2-9 St Catherine’s 1-6.

Semi-final: Courcey Rovers 2-15 Douglas 2-5

INNISCARRA

First round: Inniscarra 2-14 Ballincollig 1-5.

Inniscarra got a bye to quarter-final.

Quarter-final: Inniscarra 2-11 Glen Rovers 2-8.

Semi-final: Inniscarra 1-11 St Finbarr’s 0-11.