Three key talking points as Mid Kerry bid to dethrone champions East Kerry

Is Pa Kilkenny the man to marshal David Clifford?

Kilkenny, given his corner-back experience for both county and division (he wore the number two shirt when last Mid Kerry appeared in a county final six years ago), seems the obvious choice for the task of picking up David Clifford. Kilkenny operated in the half-back line during Mid Kerry’s semi-final win over Dr Crokes, but given this is arguably their strongest line of the field, containing as it does fellow Kerry senior panellists Peter Crowley and Mike Breen, Mid Kerry can afford to move Kilkenny back into the corner in an attempt to curb Clifford. Of course, how the two-time All-Star forward fares this evening will have as much to do with the quality of ball supplied as it will Kilkenny’s touch-tight marking.

The respective benches

Both sides boast pretty impressive reinforcements. East Kerry introduced players of the calibre of Dan O’Brien (2015 and 2016 All-Ireland minor winner, and 2017 All-Ireland junior medallist) against St Brendan’s, as well as Jeff and Brian O’Donoghue (both Glenflesk). Moreover, David Clifford’s return from suspension and corner-back Pa Warren’s return from injury means two of the semi-final starters will be added to the subs list. But Mid Kerry subs have made telling contributions in both their quarter and semi-final victories. Jack O’Connor won a penalty and kicked a point when introduced in their come-from-behind quarter-final win over Kenmare, while in the penultimate round against Crokes, O’Connor kicked the winner, with Caolin Teahan and Cathal Moriarty also finding the target.

Can this East Kerry defence be dismantled?

The conversation surrounding East Kerry tends to focus on their array of forward talent — and understandably so. But often lost in the wash is just how well their defence has performed this season and last. Their 2020 stats are quite impressive, bar the few bumps in the road against St Kieran’s in the quarter-final. No more than Crokes last year, St Brendan’s were also held to eight scores in the semi-final. Jack Sherwood and Paul Murphy are the standout names, but the likes of Chris and Dan O’Donoghue have rarely put a foot wrong in shutting out opposition attacks.