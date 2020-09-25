Kevin O'Sullivan, nephew of Pat Spillane, called into Kerry senior panel

Mike Breen, who’ll be at centre-back for Mid Kerry in Saturday’s Kerry SFC final, and Austin Stacks’ Joseph O’Connor have also been added to the Kerry panel by manager Peter Keane. 
Kevin O’Sullivan, Kenmare Shamrocks, has impressed in the Kerry club and county championship this season. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin

Friday, September 25, 2020
Mortimer Murphy

Kenmare’s Kevin O’Sullivan, a nephew of Pat, Tom, and Mick Spillane, has been called up to the Kerry senior panel.

O’Sullivan, who impressed for Kenmare in both the Kerry club and county championship this summer, is one of three new additions to the Kingdom fold ahead of inter-county competitions resuming next month.

Breen won All-Ireland minor medals with Kerry in 2015 and 2016, and a junior All-Ireland last year.

Kevin O’Sullivan’s mother is Margaret Spillane from Templenoe, a sister of the three legendary Spillane brothers who have 19 All-Ireland SFC medals between them. 

O’Sullivan was a member of Kerry’s 2016 All-Ireland winning junior panel, he was the first sub introduced on the afternoon of their final win over Mayo. He joins his first cousins, Adrian and Killian Spillane, in the Kerry set-up.

It has been confirmed that a number of players have left the panel, the most notable being Kevin McCarthy of Kilcummin.

