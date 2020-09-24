Colm Cooper and David Clifford among the stars donning rivals colours for charity

Colm Cooper, David Clifford and Aidan O’Mahony are all lending their support to the #ChangeYourColoursForCF virtual fundraiser.

Faced with having to cancel the popular Síle Callinan tournament this year due to Covid-19, the organisers have been asking people to wear the jersey of their rival club or county and nominate five others to take part in the challenge and donate.

GAA personalities such as Joe Brolly (Mayo), Lee Chin (Limerick), Andy Moran (Dublin), Kieran Donaghy (Clare), Gary Brennan (Kerry) and Tony Kelly (Cork) have all donned opponents’ kit.

Last week, Síle’s fiance Micheál Talty with the assistance of Ian O’Connell recruited Kerry All-Stars Cooper, Clifford and O’Mahony to get behind the effort. Ahead of lining out for East Kerry in this weekend’s county SFC final against Mid Kerry, Clifford has kindly donated one of his Kingdom match jerseys, while Cooper wore both Dublin and Mayo jerseys and O’Mahony Tyrone’s. So far, over €41,000 has been raised with all funds going towards those who have CF.

Colm Cooper

Held in Cooraclare, the Síle Callinan Memorial 7-a-side Ladies Football Tournament was launched in October 2017 to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis and promote Ladies Football in memory of Síle.

In its inaugural year, over €31,000 was raised and the tournament has grown from strength to strength with the full intention of returning in 2021.

“Raising money for CF services is a key element of the tournament each year so Change Your Colours for CF is helping to bring people together even though it is in a virtual sense,” said Talty.

Donations can be made to gofundme.com/ChangeYourColourForCF. All those who contribute are included in a draw which as well as Clifford’s signed jersey includes luxurious overnight stays in Clare, Limerick and Dublin and team kit prizes courtesy of Martin Donnelly.