Dublin and Jonny Cooper relish removal of 'safety net'

It's 10 years since Dublin last took advantage of a second chance in the Championship but Jonny Cooper is excited about the 'rawness' of this year's knockout format all the same.

Dublin begin the defence of the Leinster title against Westmeath on November 7/8 and, like every other team, if they lose their first game they'll be out.

In reality, they'll still be expected to make it 10 Leinster titles in a row having not lost a Championship game since 2014, a remarkable 37 and not out summer streak.

But the lack of a second chance in their province will still be novel and, according to six-time All-Ireland winning defender Cooper, will lend extra bite to proceedings.

Asked if a condensed Championship will be an advantage to a Dublin side with plenty of miles on the clock, Cooper said: "I guess time will tell on that but what I like about it is there's no safety net. In any championship sport, or any sport in general, when it's all on the line you tend to get a little bit more of a rawness to it so I'm certainly looking forward to that.

"You could be knocked out the first day and that could be the end of that but I'm looking forward to that aspect. I think it's a great format. I don't know how many weeks potentially for the whole Championship, it's eight weeks or nine weeks or something like that, but it's fine.

"As players you're sometimes rifling through games quickly, that could obviously go against you with injuries and so on but personally I'm really looking forward to it. I can't speak for the whole team but I'm certainly looking forward to this format coming up."

If Cooper features against Westmeath it'll be his first game for Dublin in 14 months, since the 2019 All-Ireland final replay defeat of Kerry.

He was troubled by a foot injury for much of 2019 and didn't feature for new boss Dessie Farrell in any of Dublin's National League games earlier this year.

That's all sorted now and Cooper was a key figure for his club Na Fianna in their march to the Dublin SFC quarter-finals.

The thought of playing for Dublin again creates a ripple of excitement for a player who will turn 31 shortly before the Championship.

"It's been a bit like being a kid again, just getting back training together," he said. "Running onto the pitch and enjoying the football for what it is. I haven't seen some of those lads for months. We definitely have some training to get under our belts, we've a few weeks to get up to speed but I think everyone is in the same boat. I'm just excited more than anything else."

Like all GAA fans, Cooper is keeping his fingers crossed the Championship goes ahead and is completed as planned.

He said he's optimistic it'll work out despite a spike in Covid cases in his own Dublin and various other counties.

The GAA ruled out testing players for Covid-19 early on in the pandemic, partly for financial reasons, though it could come back onto the agenda in the coming weeks.

"If we're asked to do it and (told) that's the safest thing to do, to make sure we are safe and not bringing something in or something out of the camp then I think we'll certainly have to follow that," said Cooper.

"So far we haven't had that put in front of us as a group, to the best of my knowledge, so I guess we'll see what happens but we'll follow whatever the safest protocols are to make sure we can be involved as a player and as a team."

Meanwhile, Dublin hurler Eoghan O'Donnell admits their forward options are exciting after an intriguing club championship.

O'Donnell himself, best known as a full-back for Dublin, played in attack for his club Whitehall Colmcille and nailed a stunning goal against St Judes in their group game.

Former captain Chris Crummey, a half-back hero, played up front for Lucan Sarsfields and fellow Dubs defender Sean Moran scored 2-3 for Cuala while wearing number 15 in last weekend's county final.

O'Donnell said: "It's really exciting that we have those options there. Mattie Kenny will certainly have a headache when it comes to team selection.

"For me, I really enjoyed it. It was a different pace, a different responsibility, you have to try to get a few scores."

* Jonny Cooper and Eoghan O'Donnell were speaking as AIG Insurance launched the 2020 Dublin All-Ireland GAA season with a tribute to local volunteers, members and frontline workers.