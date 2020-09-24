Tom Parsons appointed GPA chairman

Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons has replaced Seamus Hickey as the new chairman of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

The Charlestown man was ratified by the official players body’s national executive committee last week, and he takes over from former Limerick hurler Hickey who steps down after five years in the role.

Parsons’ previous position as GPA secretary is taken up by Wexford hurling joint-captain Matthew O’Hanlon. The GPA also announced former DCU President Professor Brian MacCraith is the new chairman of the organisation’s board of directors.

“I want to congratulate Tom and Matt on their appointments as Chairman and Secretary respectively,” said GPA chief executive Paul Flynn. “They are both hugely respected by all within the GAA community and have been highly influential in their roles on the NEC to date. I look forward to working alongside both and wish them well in their new positions.

“I want to say a particular word of thanks to Seamus Hickey. I am delighted that Seamus will be continuing as part of the NEC. He has shown and continues to show, an unwavering commitment and integrity working on behalf of the fellow players, at all times putting them first.”

Parsons added: “I am both delighted and honoured to have been chosen by my fellow players to represent them as their Chairman. I believe strongly in the work the GPA does on behalf of its members and look forward to working closely with the NEC, the Board and the GPA staff to meet the challenges faced by the modern inter-county player, who gives so much to our games and communities across Ireland.”