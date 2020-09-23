14-man Glanmire advance to Cork minor football final 

Goal-hungry side too strong for Ibane Gaels, setting up final clash with Douglas 
Glanmire's Luke Elliott celebrates his goal against Ibane Gaels during the Rebel Og P1 MFC semi-final at Clonakilty  Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 21:50 PM
John Bohane

P1 MFC semi-final

Glanmire 4-7 Ibane Gaels 1-9 

Two goals in either half propelled Glanmire to a deserved win over Ibane Gaels after this tie played on Wednesday evening.

Glanmire enjoyed a bright start. They netted their opening goal in the 10th minute through Daniel Hogan. 

Ibane reduced the arrears to one point after Ryan O’Donovan converted a penalty. 

Glanmire struck for their second goal in the 22nd minute through Luke Elliot and they held a three-point interval lead, 2-4 to 1-4.

Despite being reduced to 14 men in the 41st minute after Daragh Murray was dismissed, two further goals from Dave Lynch and Naoise Marron ensured Glanmire emerged comfortable victors.

Glanmire now proceed to a county final clash against Douglas.

Scorers for Glanmire: J Crowley (0-4), D Hogan (1-0), L Elliot (1-0), D Lynch (1-0), N Marron (1-0), C McCarthy (0-2), O Compton (0-1).

Scorers for Ibane Gaels: R O’Donovan (1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-1 45, 0-6 f), F Walsh (0-2).

GLANMIRE: O Sheppard; E Geary, J Gibson, J O’Sullivan; D Long, O Kelleher, D Murray; D Lynch, J Kingston; B Nodwell, D Hogan, J Crowley; C McCarthy, L Elliot, O Compton.

Subs: N Marron for B Nodwell (44), A King for D Hogan (55).

IBANE GAELS: L McCarthy; S O’Riordan, J Moloney, M Walsh; M Ryan, C Dineen, S Henchion; F Walsh, A Guinevan; P Flynn, R O’Donovan, A McSweeney; M Holland, S Walsh, C Walton.

Sub: C O’Sullivan for C Walton (37).

