Munster GAA release fixture schedule for hurling and football championships

The release of the Munster championship schedule shows that counties will be playing in both codes on the same day - but at different venues.
The truncated window available to provincial bosses means it was not possible to ensure that counties would not be playing hurling and football championship on the same day.
Waterford’s hurlers and footballers are both in action on Saturday, October 31. The hurlers take on Cork in the semi-final at Thurles (3.30pm start), with the Déise footballers welcoming Limerick to Fraher Field later that evening in the Munster quarter-final.
Tipperary’s footballers meet Clare in the Munster quarter-final on Sunday, November 1 at Semple Stadium (1pm throw-in), the same day the Premier hurlers face either Clare or Limerick in the Munster semi-final at 4pm (venue will be either LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh).
The Munster Hurling Championship throws-in on Sunday, October 25 with the quarter-final meeting of Clare and Limerick at Thurles (3.45pm start).
The Munster Football Championship begins a week later with the aforementioned quarter-finals down for decision across two days.
No venue has yet been decided for the Munster hurling decider on Sunday, November 15 at 4pm. The football final is scheduled for early afternoon (1.30pm) on Sunday, November 22. Similarly, a final venue will be confirmed when the make-up of the fixture is known.
Quarter-final: Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium (3.45pm).
Semi-final: Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium (3.30pm).
Semi-final: Tipperary v Clare/Limerick in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm).
Munster Senior Hurling Final (4pm).
Quarter-final: Limerick v Waterford, Fraher Field (7pm).
Quarter-final: Clare v Tipperary, Semple Stadium (1pm).
Semi-final: Limerick/Waterford v Clare/Tipperary, Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds, or Cusack Park (1.15pm).
Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm).
Munster Senior Football Final (1.30pm).
Quarter-finals: Cork v Kerry, Austin Stack Park (6.30pm); Clare v Tipperary, Semple Stadium (7.30pm).
Semi-finals: Waterford v Clare/Tipperary, Fraher Field or Sixmilebridge (3.15pm); Limerick v Cork/Kerry in Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park (5pm).
Munster U20 Hurling Final (7.30pm).
Quarter-final: Clare v Cork, Semple Stadium (1pm).
Quarter-final: Kerry v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds (1pm).
Semi-finals: Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn (6.30pm); Limerick v Clare/Cork, Semple Stadium (6.30pm).
Munster MHC Final (1pm).
Quarter-finals: Clare v Tipperary, Semple Stadium (1pm); Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds (1pm).
Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium (1pm);
Semi-final: Limerick/Waterford v Clare/Tipperary, Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds, or Cusack Park (1pm).
Munster MFC Final (1pm).