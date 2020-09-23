Munster GAA release fixture schedule for hurling and football championships

The release of the Munster championship schedule shows that counties will be playing in both codes on the same day - but at different venues.

The truncated window available to provincial bosses means it was not possible to ensure that counties would not be playing hurling and football championship on the same day.

Waterford’s hurlers and footballers are both in action on Saturday, October 31. The hurlers take on Cork in the semi-final at Thurles (3.30pm start), with the Déise footballers welcoming Limerick to Fraher Field later that evening in the Munster quarter-final.

Tipperary’s footballers meet Clare in the Munster quarter-final on Sunday, November 1 at Semple Stadium (1pm throw-in), the same day the Premier hurlers face either Clare or Limerick in the Munster semi-final at 4pm (venue will be either LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh).

The Munster Hurling Championship throws-in on Sunday, October 25 with the quarter-final meeting of Clare and Limerick at Thurles (3.45pm start).

The Munster Football Championship begins a week later with the aforementioned quarter-finals down for decision across two days.

No venue has yet been decided for the Munster hurling decider on Sunday, November 15 at 4pm. The football final is scheduled for early afternoon (1.30pm) on Sunday, November 22. Similarly, a final venue will be confirmed when the make-up of the fixture is known.

Munster SHC

Sunday, October 25

Quarter-final: Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium (3.45pm).

Saturday, October 31

Semi-final: Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium (3.30pm).

Sunday, November 1

Semi-final: Tipperary v Clare/Limerick in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm).

Sunday, November 15

Munster Senior Hurling Final (4pm).

Munster SFC

Saturday, October 31

Quarter-final: Limerick v Waterford, Fraher Field (7pm).

Sunday, November 1

Quarter-final: Clare v Tipperary, Semple Stadium (1pm).

Saturday, November 7

Semi-final: Limerick/Waterford v Clare/Tipperary, Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds, or Cusack Park (1.15pm).

Sunday, November 8

Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm).

Sunday, November 22

Munster Senior Football Final (1.30pm).

Munster U20 HC

Monday, October 19

Quarter-finals: Cork v Kerry, Austin Stack Park (6.30pm); Clare v Tipperary, Semple Stadium (7.30pm).

Monday, October 26

Semi-finals: Waterford v Clare/Tipperary, Fraher Field or Sixmilebridge (3.15pm); Limerick v Cork/Kerry in Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park (5pm).

Wednesday, November 11

Munster U20 Hurling Final (7.30pm).

Munster MHC

Saturday, October 17

Quarter-final: Clare v Cork, Semple Stadium (1pm).

Sunday, October 18

Quarter-final: Kerry v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds (1pm).

Friday, October 30

Semi-finals: Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn (6.30pm); Limerick v Clare/Cork, Semple Stadium (6.30pm).

Saturday, November 14

Munster MHC Final (1pm).

Munster MFC

Saturday, October 24

Quarter-finals: Clare v Tipperary, Semple Stadium (1pm); Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds (1pm).

Saturday, November 7

Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium (1pm);

Sunday, November 8

Semi-final: Limerick/Waterford v Clare/Tipperary, Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds, or Cusack Park (1pm).

Saturday, November 14

Munster MFC Final (1pm).