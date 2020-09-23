Confirmed: Examiner Sport to broadcast both Cork Premier Hurling Championship semi-finals

The Irish Examiner will serve up live coverage from four big GAA Championship games this weekend in Cork – including a first live broadcast of Camogie’s Cork senior championship final on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will deliver silverware - Saturday is all about the spark and sizzle as we live stream both Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-finals from Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Will the rise of Blackrock be stopped cold by UCC’s cocktail of talents? Can Erin’s Own go to the well again and dump a hot favourite on their backside? The Glounthaune men shocked neighbours Sarsfields in the quarter-final to secure a final four duel with favourites, Glen Rovers.

It’s the second part of a double-header on Examiner Sport that kicks off at 3.45 with the pre-game build-up to the Rockies-College clash. Colm O’Connor will be joined in the press box by Ger Cunningham and Mark Landers for that one, and it’s anyone’s call on who will be the first to book a spot in the county final.

Oisin Langan will call the Glen-Erin’s Own clash in the company of Ronan Curran and former Glen legend Seanie McGrath. Curran will be hot-footing it from Mallow, where he is hoping to steer Kanturk to a Senior A county final appearance with a semi-final victory over Charleville.

On Sunday, the live-stream coverage on irishexaminer.com will begin at 2.45 pm from Castle Road in Mahon for Camogie’s Senior championship county final between Inniscarra and Courcey Rovers. The Ballinspittle girls are chasing a first county title and must counter the experience of Inniscarra, who are appearing in their fifth successive decider – winning three.

Of course, it’s an opportunity for viewers to watch the legendary Rena Buckley – holder of 18 All-Ireland senior medals - in action for Inniscarra. Oisin Langan will be joined in the commentary position by Therese O’Callaghan and Cork senior boss Paudie Murray.

We finish up a hectic weekend with football, and Sunday night’s Premier SFC meeting of champions Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig, postponed from last weekend. Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Nemo legend Derek Kavanagh and The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy to see if Nemo can continue their impressive form in the group stages. Coverage from the quarter-final at Páirc Ui Rinn will begin at 7.15 pm.

We hope you can join us by logging on to the Irish Examiner website on Saturday and Sunday for a feast of live GAA Hurling, Football and Camogie Championship action, in association with Co-Op Superstores and Cork GAA.