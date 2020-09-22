Confirmed: Irish Examiner to live-stream Cork Camogie decider this Sunday

HISTORY is in the offing Sunday in more ways than one as the Irish Examiner today confirms it will live-stream Cork’s Senior Camogie final for the first time from Castle Road in Mahon.

Courcey Rovers are eyeing their own slice of history - a first-ever SE Systems Cork senior title - having impressively seen off Douglas by ten points in the semi-final a fortnight ago. In their way, though, is an Inniscarra group making a fifth consecutive final appearance, and winning three of those.

Courceys have put up big scores en route to Sunday's decider, and there are intriguing match-ups all over the field. Will Rebel legend Rena Buckley pick up Courceys threat Linda Collins? Can Inniscarra douse Collins’ in-form fellow attackers Christine O’Neill and Fiona Keating?

From keeper Sinead O’Reilly and full-back Karyn Keohane all the way up to corner-forward Saoirse McCarthy, Courceys work ethic has been self-evident.

Inniscarra, of course, have made it to Sunday’s decider without Niamh McCarthy, who has missed this campaign with a cruciate injury. They beat Courceys in the 2018 final and though this season they’ve taken time to find a rhythm, their come-from-behind 1-11 to 0-11 win against the Barrs in last week's semi-final sets them up nicely in momentum terms for Sunday.

Rena Buckley is still performing at her best for Inniscarra and there's plenty of other experience in Joanne Casey, Aileen Sheehan, Claudia Keane, Treasa McCarthy and Niamh Dilworth.

Oisin Langan will be joined in the commentary box by Therese O’Callaghan and Cork senior coach Paudie Murray from 2.45 pm Sunday on what is another hectic weekend for live Cork GAA Championship coverage on the Irish Examiner website.

More to follow.