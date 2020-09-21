Cork football decider pushed back after two quarter-finals postponed due to Covid

Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy has warned there is no guarantee the championships will be concluded by the end of the club window on October 11.

The county’s competition control committee last night pushed back the premier senior football final to the weekend of October 11 due to the postponement of two quarter-finals this past weekend due to Covid-19 cases.

St Finbarr’s and Newcestown will now play on Wednesday, September 30 with the winners facing Castlehaven in a semi-final the following Sunday. Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig clash in their quarter-final this Sunday.

Kennedy said: “We’ve had two clubs in the senior football championships now affected by Covid. We always knew this would be a potential issue and we’re probably in bonus territory that we got the group stages played and had such a brilliant championship in those stages.

“We’re lucky and grateful for that but there are now one or two issues arising. We did say at the outset each case would be reviewed on its own merits. We would look at each Covid situation that arose so that’s what we’ve been doing and we have to operate within the GAA/HSE guidelines so far as possible.

“We know there are probably more hiccups ahead. We’re still aiming to finish our competitions inside the club window but obviously we know that can’t be guaranteed.”

Kennedy reminded players, management, officials and supporters to play their part in ensuring games can go ahead. “It’s so important that we respect social distancing and reduce our social contacts and the various hygiene measures.

“Our clubs have been doing an absolutely brilliant job on this but it’s no harm to remind ourselves that if we do want our games to be played and our competitions to be completed we all have a part to play in ensuring we do slow down the spread of Covid-19.”

It was also confirmed TG4 will show the Cork Premier SHC final on Sunday week at 4pm.