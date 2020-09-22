Ray Dempsey wants Mayo 'to keep knocking on the door' 

The manager of the newly-crowned Mayo senior club champions believes that the county’s footballers need to ‘keep knocking on the door’ in their quest to win the elusive All-Ireland senior title.

Ray Dempsey, who led Knockmore to their first Moclair Cup success since 1997 last Sunday, was speaking in the wake of his side’s thrilling two-point win over Breaffy.

“Will it help Mayo? I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t, although I can see some reasons why it mightn’t either. But it’s all down to the players and the desire and where they want to go to,” said the former Mayo forward, who lined out in All-Ireland senior finals in both 1989 and 1996.

“I personally think Mayo are huge footballers myself, personally, and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved playing and managing [Mayo at both minor and Under-21 level].

“You just have to keep knocking on the door like we are, and when we do, let’s break down the door someday. Let’s knock down the door and build on that then.”

Dempsey played on the last Knockmore team to win the Mayo SFC title 23 years ago, just over six months after they had lost an All-Ireland club final to Crossmaglen Rangers.

However, in the intervening years, the famous North Mayo club have had to watch on as neighbours Crossmolina (2001) and Ballina Stephenites (2005) went on to win All-Ireland club titles.

They have also been left out in the cold as the likes of Ballintubber, Ballaghaderreen and Castlebar Mitchels started to carve up county titles between them over the last ten years.

But this new Knockmore team that Dempsey has heralded a new era for the club.

“It’s great for this new generation and the young lads coming behind them that see that success today, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

“In this Covid world, it’s great that some people get some enjoyment and get to enjoy the next day or two.

“It means everything. I’m just delighted. I think it means everything for Bord na nÓg and the young kids. I watched teams in the 1980s winning and it inspired me to represent Knockmore.

“It’s a credit to the club, but we’ve a lot of work and a lot of improving to do within the club too,” he added. “But we’re on the right road.”

The winning manager also had some words of comfort for Breaffy, who have never won a senior title and were losing the final for the fourth time in eight seasons.

“I feel very sorry for Breaffy. I know the O’Shea family very well, I had the pleasure of managing them at minor, and Rob Hennelly is a very good friend of my family.

“I worked with Rory Martyn, and Peter Ford is an ex-colleague of mine with Mayo.

“But we have to go to work in the next few days, they have to go to work, it’s not life or death. Their day will come.”