Donegal SFC final may be postponed due to coronavirus case

Donegal SFC final may be postponed due to coronavirus case

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, is due to host the final

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 16:57 PM
Alan Foley

Sunday's Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill is in doubt after a player has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kilcar this afternoon confirmed they have a positive coronavirus case in their playing ranks and have ceased all club activity as a precaution, in line with GAA and HSE protocols.

The Donegal CCC are meeting this afternoon where an alternate date of Sunday, October 11, is believed to be under consideration. 

That is the last available day for club fixtures with the inter-county season resuming the following weekend.

On Saturday, the Donegal County Board confirmed a senior panel member tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...

More in this section

Breaffy v Knockmore - Mayo County Senior Football Championship Final Ken Hogan: Red alert as GAA season hanging by a thread
Padraig McNulty celebrates with fans after the win 20/9/2020 Ulster GAA warn of no crowds if there are more pitch invasions
Carlow v Offaly - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 Rhode and Tullamore advance to Offaly football final

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices