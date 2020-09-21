Donegal SFC final may be postponed due to coronavirus case

Sunday's Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill is in doubt after a player has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kilcar this afternoon confirmed they have a positive coronavirus case in their playing ranks and have ceased all club activity as a precaution, in line with GAA and HSE protocols.

The Donegal CCC are meeting this afternoon where an alternate date of Sunday, October 11, is believed to be under consideration.

That is the last available day for club fixtures with the inter-county season resuming the following weekend.

On Saturday, the Donegal County Board confirmed a senior panel member tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...