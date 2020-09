Tourlestrane claim historic Sligo five in a row

Sligo SFC Final

Tourlestrane 1-14 Drumcliffe-Rosses Point 1-11

Tourlestrane claimed Sligo SFC's first five-in-a-row with a hard-fought win over first-time finalists Drumcliffe-Rosses Point at Markievicz Park.

Player of the Match Pat Harte's 54th minute penalty goal opened up a five-point gap, 1-12 to 0-10, but an immediate response from Drumcliffe-Rosses Point, who goaled through Sean Waldron, kept matters in the melting pot.

Favourites Tourlestrane led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time but should have been further ahead having kicked seven first-half wides.

Drumcliffe-Rosses Point, who featured Donegal All-Ireland winner Paul Durcan in goal, had the game's top scorer Paul Logan, who kicked 0-7.

Scorers Tourlestrane: Liam Gaughan (0-6, 3f), Pat Harte (1-2, 1-0 pen), John Kelly (0-2), Oisín Kennedy (0-1), Kenny Gavigan (0-1), James Leonard (0-1), Conan Marren (0-1)

Drumcliffe-Rosses Point: Paul Logan (0-7, 6f), Sean Waldron (1-0), Sean Power (0-2), Brian Monaghan (0-1), Kieran Lynam (0-1)

Tourlestrane: A Broe, N Gaughan, B Walsh, C Surlis, O Kennedy, A McIntyre, K O’Hara, S Henry, P Harte, C Marren, J Kelly, K Gavigan, L Gaughan, G Gaughan, J Leonard Subs used: JF Carr for Cian Surlis, 46; R Kennedy for K Gavigan, 57; J Marren for O Kennedy, 60+2; R Bailey for P Harte, 60+2

Drumcliffe-Rosses Point: P Durcan, S Regan, C McLoughlin, J McGarry, S Power, N Ewing, J McGowan, B Monaghan, S Waldron (1-0), C McBride, C Lally, N Canning, K Lynam, N Colleary, P Logan (0-7, 6f) Subs used: A McCormack for C McBride, h-t; E Gaughan for K Lynam, 51; M Horkan for B Monaghan, 52; B Monaghan for S Waldron, 58; O O’Reilly for B Monaghan, 58

Referee: Gus Chapman