Third-time lucky for Senior-bound Enniskeane

Cork Intermediate Camogie final

Enniskeane 1-16 Aghabullogue 2-8

Enniskeane will play senior camogie in 2021 after coming out on top in Sunday’s Cork intermediate final.

It was a case of third time lucky for the winners who had fallen at the final hurdle in 2017 and 2019.

Ahead by five at the break, Enniskeane had more than doubled their advantage by the 46th minute as Orla Cronin’s eighth point of the day left them 1-12 to 0-4 in front.

Their goal had arrived on 37 minutes, Cronin providing the pass to Sinead Hurley who finished well.

Aghabullogue simply had no answer to Cork senior Cronin who struck seven second-half points, three of which came from play.

Enniskeane were coasting to victory when Aghabullogue staged a late, late comeback, two goals in just over a minute around the hour mark from Ella Foley and Cliona Healy paring the gap back to four, 1-14 to 2-7. And when Healy added a free on 63 minutes, it was a one-score game.

But Enniskeane held firm, a pair of Cronin white flags propelling them across the finish line.

Despite being under the cosh throughout the opening quarter, the winners managed to eke out a 0-7 to 0-2 interval lead.

Aghabullogue dominated the early exchanges, but all they had to show for it was two points from Aoife Twomey and a Cliona Healy free. They had five wides registered by the 16th minute and did not add to their first-half tally beyond the 12th minute.

Orla Cronin struck Enniskeane’s first point from the placed ball towards the end of the first quarter and there followed white flags from Eimear O’Brien, Tara Sheehan (0-2), and three more from the stick of Cronin.

They stretched their lead upon the resumption and although Aghabullogue rallied late on, Enniskeane were not to be denied a deserved win.

Scorers for Enniskeane: O Cronin (0-11, 0-6 frees); S Hurley (1-0); T Sheehan (0-2); E O’Brien, D O’Brien, O Coughlan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy (1-5, 0-3 frees); E Foley (1-0); M Ring, A Twomey, J Tarrant (0-1 each).

ENNISKEANE: K Corcoran; D Carroll, C Nyhan, K Scannell; L Duggan, E O’Driscoll, A O’Driscoll; L Mannix, D O’Brien; E O’Brien, O Cronin, S O’Driscoll; S Hurley, O Coughlan, T Sheehan.

Subs: D Browne for O’Driscoll (16 mins); K McCarthy for Scannell, L Corcoran for E O’Brien, Caitlin O’Donovan for Hurley (all 59 mins); Caroline O’Donovan for Coughlan (65).

AGHALBULLOGUE: L Cooney; C O’Connell, M Cotter, E O’Shea; E Flanagan, M Ring, K McCarthy; E Foley, B Cotter; A Twomey, C McCarthy, J Crowley; J Tarrant, C Healy, N Barry Murphy.

Subs: R Martin for Barry Murphy (41 mins).

Referee: C Egan.