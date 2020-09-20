Watch live: Duhallow and Valley Rovers contest Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

To round off your GAA Sunday, Examiner Sport cameras will be back to Páirc Uí Rinn for our first look this campaign at one of the favourites for the Cork Premier SFC crown – Duhallow.

The divisional side emerged from a cracking play-off game against UCC and would be ranked as one of the big four left to lift the Andy Scannell Cup beside Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, and St Finbarr’s.

If they know anything, though, it’s the certainty of a serious gut-check against Valley Rovers, who knocked out Douglas in the group stage and who - not unlike neighbours Newcestown - squeeze the last drop out of every performance.

Colm O’Connor is on commentary with Brian Cuthbert and Paudie Kissane, with our coverage to start at 6.40pm ahead of the 7pm throw-in.

Here's our preview of the game:

Duhallow v Valley Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm (C Dineen)

Duhallow came through a rip-roaring clash with UCC to reach the quarter-finals, 4-20 to 6-12 the final score after extra time. The north-western division, beaten in the last two finals by St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers respectively don’t lack for scoring power, with Séamus Hickey, Jerry O’Connor, Eoghan McSweeney, and the evergreen Donncha O’Connor all capable of contributing.

Paul Walsh and Mark Ellis are a formidable midfield pairing but Valleys, who beat Douglas and Bishopstown after losing to Nemo Rangers, won’t be easy to overcome and are likely to be buoyed by their victory over Blackrock in the Premier IHC relegation play-off last week. Fiachra Lynch, Billy Crowley, Eoin O’Reilly, Jack Walsh, Kevin Canty, and Chris O’Leary will power the hopes of the Innishannon side.

In both 2017 and 2018, Duhallow won when the two sides met in quarter-final ties.

Verdict: Duhallow