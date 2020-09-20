Andrew O’Connor goal helps powerful Boherbue seal four in a row against Cullen

Andrew O’Connor goal helps powerful Boherbue seal four in a row against Cullen

Boherbue thrilled to complete a four in a row of Duhallow Junior A Football Championship titles. Picture John Tarrant

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 16:05 PM
John Tarrant

Duhallow JAFC final: Boherbue 1-18 Cullen 0-6

Bohebue shrugged off the challenge of rivals Cullen in the Duhallow JAFC final at Dromtariffe on Saturday.

Apart from a competitive opening, four-in-a-row-chasing Boherbue had no intention of falling from their throne against a Cullen side without a title since 2008.

The crucial goal came in the 20th minute, as Andrew O’Connor sprinted right down the centre to fire home. That knocked the stuffing out of Cullen, who had started on a positive note, Cormac Hickey and Luke Murphy leading by example. However, they trailed 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Boherbue raised it on the restart through man of the match Kevin Cremin, C J O’Sullivan, Patrick Daly, and John Corkery. That allowed perfect ball into attack for Gerry O’Sullivan, O’Connor and Denis McCarthy.

Cullen broke a barren 21-minute spell for Murphy and Andrew Meade to point in quick succession. But Boherbue smoothly rose the tempo, McCarthy and Corkery added points as did defenders Daly and CJ O’Sullivan to effectively close out the game.

Scorers for Boherbue: G O’Sullivan (0-5, 2 frees), J O’Connor (0-4, 1 free), A O’Connor (1-1), D McCarthy (0-3, 1 free), J Corkery (0-2, 1 ’45), 0-1f), A Murphy, J Daly, C J O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Cullen: L Murphy (0-3, 1f), C O’Leary, A Meade, B O’Connell (0-1).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; T Murphy, J Daly, C J O’Sullivan; N Murphy, D Buckley, M Murphy; K Cremin, P Daly; A O’Connor, J Corkery, A Murphy; G O’Sullivan, D McCarthy, J O’Connor.

Subs: D O’Keeffe for M Murphy (14 inj), R O’Connor for A O’Connor (52), B Buckley for N Murphy (52), L Moynihan for A Murphy (54), B Herlihy for G O’Sullivan (56).

CULLEN: F O’Connor; C Hickey, J O’Sullivan, D Hickey; P Cremin, P Fleming, F Cronin; A Regan, P Murphy; G Twomey, A Meade, W O’Keeffe; C Walsh, C O’Leary, L Murphy.

Subs: D Twomey for S Hickey (7, inj), C Moynihan for D Twomey (19, inj), M Twomey for C O’Leary (43), C Kearns for W O’Keeffe (48), B O’Connell for P Cremin (51).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).

