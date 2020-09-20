Ballylanders and Ballysteen secure Limerick semi spots

Stipple: Limerick SFC

Ballylanders and Ballysteen booked the first two semi final spots in the Limerick senior football championship.

The line-up for the last four will be completed on Wednesday evening when Adare play Newcastle West and Oola face Galbally.

Ballylanders had a 1-8 to 0-9 win over Monaleen in Bruff.

The all-important goal came from Jimmy Barry Murphy just on from the second-half water break - a score that put them ahead for the first time 1-6 to 0-7.

It was 0-6 to 0-5 to Monaleen at half-time.

The city side had four pointed frees from Brian Donovan in their first-half tally with Alan Nicholas getting their only score from play in the half.

They were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead and then 0-6 to 0-3 clear but Ballylanders had late points from Murphy and Danny Frewen frees to cut the deficit to a point at the break.

An Eoin O’Mahony free levelled the game early in the second half but then Ger Collins edged Monaleen back in front as the scores dried up.

It looked set to be a one point lead for Monaleen entering the final quarter until Jimmy Barry Murphy netted.

Mark O’Dwyer and Collins hit back with Monaleen scores and it was a one point game inside the final 10-minutes.

Monaleen couldn’t find an equaliser and Brian O’Connell sealed the Ballylanders win.

Meanwhile Ballysteen had a 0-14 to 0-8 win over Fr Caseys.

Mark Ranahan and Shane Hallinan points helped Balllysteen to an early lead.

David Ward and Cormac Roche hit back with points for the Abbeyfeale side but William O’Meara and Jamie O’Sullivan scores ensured a 0-6 to 0-3 half time lead for Ballysteen.

Micheal Roche and Cormac Roache had Fr Caseys points early in the second half.

Then came a run of Ballysteen scores from Danny Neville, James O’Meara and John O’Shaughnessy to move them clear and towards a six point win.