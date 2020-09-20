Super sub Mikie Sheehan is Glanworth hero in victory over Kilshanning

Cork IFC quarter-final: Glanworth 1-13 Kilshannig 1-12

Super-sub Mikie Sheehan was the Glanworth hero as his late point broke Kilshanning hearts in this Cork IFC quarter-final thriller in Killavullen on Saturday.

The sides were level on six occasions before Sheehan nailed the winner to seal a last-four date with Rockchapel.

The sides went score for score in the opening quarter before Killian O'Hanlon edged Kilshanning ahead (0-4 to 0-3) at the water break and they extended that to 0-6 to 0-4 by the 21st minute before Glanworth's scorer in chief Shane O'Riordan and Kieran Twomey swopped points.

Glanworth's chances were boosted by a Sean Finn goal to nudge them ahead but Twomey had the final say to leave the side deadlocked at the break (1-5 to 0-8).

The momentum looked to have turned Kilshannig's way when an O'Hanlon goal pushed them 1-10 to 1-9 but a Barry O'Shea point with 11 minutes remaining proved their last score.

Glanworth finished in style as efforts from O'Riordan (2) and Sheehan snatched win.

Scorers for Glanworth: S O'Riordan (0-8, 3f, 1'45), S Finn (1-0), M Sheehan (0-2), R Murphy, P O'Driscoll, R O'Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scores for Kilshannig: K O'Hanlon 1-3 (1f), K Twomey 0-5 (4f), D O'Sullivan, J Kearney, G Kennefick, B O'Shea (0-1 each).

GLANWORTH: S Cunningham; W Blackburne, E O'Donoghue, J Blackburne; P Blackburne, J Coughlan, J Fitzgibbon; D Pyne, R Murphy; J O'Sullivan, P O'Driscoll, S Finn; S Condon, G O'Neill, S O'Riordan.

Subs: B O'Keeffe for E O'Donoghue (inj), R O'Driscoll for R Murphy, P Hannon for P O'Driscoll, B Gallagher for S Finn, M Sheehan for G O'Neill.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C Casey, E Burke, C Murphy; S Murphy, C O'Shea, J Twomey; C O'Sullivan, E O'Hanlon; J Kearney, K O'Hanlon B O'Shea; D O'Sullivan, K Twomey, O O'Sullivan.

Subs: R O'Mahony for E O'Hanlon (inj), K O'Connell for S Murphy, B Guerin for J Kearney, G Kennefick for O O'Sullivan.

Referee: John O'Leary (Mallow)