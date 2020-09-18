Selectors named for new TG4 Underdogs series to find hidden ladies football stars 

Kevin Cassidy and Mickey Ned O’Sullivan have been confirmed as two of the selectors for TG4's upcoming series of the popular Underdogs show.

This season, the show which famously launched the career of Kerry star Kieran Donaghy, will attempt to find ladies footballers who have someone slipped the inter-county net.

Once described as a cross between America's Next Top Model and The Sunday Game, Underdogs has typically piled on the emotion and drama as each season gives a panel of players who had never played senior inter-county the platform to show that they coulda, shoulda, and might yet.

There's a reality TV element as contenders must defy the elimination process to stay in contention to play a match against a top county team.

In previous series we have seen the likes of Israel Ilunga from Westmeath battle to bounce back from the racism he endured as a kid.

We saw former Kilkenny minor captain Steven Scallan describe what it would mean to a Noreside footballer to get a proper shot at the national stage.

And of course Donaghy's star exploded when his Underdogs team beat Kerry after extra-time in 2004, and he held his own with Mike Quirke of this parish in the middle of the park.

Cork's Pearse O'Neill was beside Donaghy at midfield in that series, in a team led by Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, who returns as a selector this time, alongside former Donegal star Cassidy, with another selector yet to be announced.

Underdogs selector Mickey Ned O'Sullivan

The show has focussed on women once before, and there was high drama on offer, so we can expect plenty of intrigue in the months ahead.

LGFA Chief Executive Officer Helen O’ Rourke said:

“The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to be associated once again with the hugely- successful Underdogs series. We are looking forward to seeing what the search for talent unearths, and this is another wonderful platform to showcase Ladies Football talent.

"It is also the 20th year of our long-standing association with TG4, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them again on the Underdogs series.”

TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha added:

“TG4 is looking forward to next year’s Underdogs TV Series and we are excited to be working with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) in unearthing ladies footballers who will hopefully become members of the Underdogs Squad. The new Ladies Football Underdogs Series demonstrates that TG4’s commitment to women’s sports coverage continues to grow each year”

Underdogs selector Kevin Cassidy

The application process is open to registered players over 18 who have not been on an inter-county Ladies Football championship panel at an adult level (junior, intermediate or senior) in the last five years, and have never won an inter-county Ladies Football All-Ireland championship title at adult level.

Applications are now open online at tg4.ie/underdogs

The closing date for applications is October 7th and nationwide trials will take place next month.