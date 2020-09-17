Absence of non-Catholic GAA volunteers in Ulster cause for concern, report finds

An audit of GAA clubs in Ulster has highlighted a total absence of volunteers from minority ethnic and non-Catholic backgrounds.

The Ulster GAA ‘Ulster 2020 Club Audit Report’ released today stated that, “on the whole, volunteers in GAA clubs across Ulster tend to be of working age, male, white and Catholic”.

The audit, which had engagement from 354 clubs, found that the number of male volunteers outstripped females by two to one.

“Few clubs were able to identify any volunteers from black or minority ethnic backgrounds and only 6% are believed to have a disability. Equally, only 5% of volunteers are believed to come from non-Catholic backgrounds,” read the report.

“As with active participants, there is clear potential to recruit and develop female volunteers to address the current imbalance in the workforce, though the more pressing issue might be the almost total absence of volunteers from minority ethnic and non-Catholic backgrounds.

“It should be noted, however, that these figures are based on estimates provided by club representatives, as opposed to accurate registration information. Analysis of this data should therefore be treated with some caution.”

Eighty-one percent of clubs said they do not have enough volunteers. The average number of volunteers per club in Ulster was calculated at 59.