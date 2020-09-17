Club of Michael Hogan, killed on Bloody Sunday, seeking county title glory this weekend

On November 22, the club intend unveiling a statue to the captain of the Tipperary team that faced Dublin in that challenge game on that ill-fated November 21 afternoon
The Tipp footballers congregating around where Michael Hogan was shot in Croke Park in the November 1910 atrocity that became known as 'Bloody Sunday'. Jimmy McNamara, from Cahir, is the Tipp player on the extreme right of the picture. Picture: Courtesy Colm O'Flaherty.

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 13:45 PM
John Fogarty

Grangemockler/Ballyneale chairman Bernard Fogarty says winning the county intermediate football title this weekend would be a fitting tribute to their favourite son Michael Hogan.

Just two months shy of the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday when Hogan was shot dead by British forces in Croke Park, the club of the tragic figure face Rockwell Rovers in Clonmel on Saturday.

On November 22, the club intend unveiling a statue to the captain of the Tipperary team that faced Dublin in that challenge game on that ill-fated November 21 afternoon. This Sunday, wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of the Grangemockler players who were part of the Tipperary panel that day are due to take place.

The club have already arranged a number of events to mark the year such a charity walk in the name of Hogan for Pieta House in May. And a first county title at adult level since they won the intermediate crown in 2003 would be a fine acknowledgement of him.

“It would be poignant,” says Fogarty. “It would cap things off in a way. It’s in the back of everyone’s minds. The younger fellas have been hearing it all year so it wouldn’t be lost on them.

Michael Hogan of Tipperary killed on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park 1921
“At the moment, we have good numbers. We did struggle for years and we amalgamated at under-age level. This good spell we’re in probably won’t last because the numbers in the schools are down again but we won a county minor A football championship last year for the first time and that would have been unthinkable a few years ago. That’s the Michael Hogan Cup and it was brought to his grave that evening.”

The story goes that Tipperary were due to wear the blue and white jerseys of county champions Fethard on Bloody Sunday but as they were not supposed to be in good condition the decision was made to opt for the white and green of Grangemockler.

That and other stories about the famous club close to the Kilkenny border will feature in the club history, which will be launched on Saturday week.

“At least three years of work has been put into it telling the story of the club from being set up in 1885 to the present day,” reveals Fogarty. “So it’s all coming together with the good form the teams are showing.

“We’re delighted that the teams are going well in the year that’s in it. We were in a South U21 final this year and there’s a fair bulk of that team and the minors who will be playing on Saturday. We’re in a South junior semi-final as well.”

