The Holy trinity: Cork, Meath and the hunt for that scapular medal

Did Conor Counihan ever feel as low as he did at the final whistle of the 1987 All-Ireland final?

His first final, the Aghada rock was Cork captain, a singular honour in itself. Meath was the opposition, and the Rebels were primed to lift Sam for the first time since 1973.

“It was my big day,” Counihan recalls now.

“Before the game, Dr Con (Murphy) produced this religious scapular medal and asked me to pin it to inside of my jersey. He said his father ‘Weesh’ had worn it in 1945 for All-Ireland success with Cork, and it had been handed onto Billy (Morgan) before the 1973 final against Galway – again, a red-letter day for Cork football.

“‘You’ll pin it to your jersey for good luck’ Dr Con said, Counihan recalled this week amid the 30th anniversary celebrations of Cork’s 1990 All-Ireland double.

“I would have worn anything to get us over the line.”

This was a Rebel heirloom of sorts but Meath weren’t impressed, running out six points winners (1-14 to 0-11) and leaving Counihan and co crestfallen.

“At the end of the match, I was devastated. I had been marking Colm Coyle and we swapped jerseys as you do. Rock bottom I was. Landed back in with Colm Coyle’s jersey on, and Dr Con says ‘where’s my scapular medal?’

“Nothing else would do, of course, then but to march up to the Meath dressing room and get the scapular medal back for Con from the jersey I’d given to Coyle. And at a fairly low ebb in my life!

“That medal was not very high on my priority list at that moment I can tell you.”

