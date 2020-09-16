Ballincollig GAA club suspend activities after member tests positive for coronavirus

Ballincollig GAA club has suspended all activities due to a member testing positive for coronavirus.

The club took the temporary measure this morning after receiving news of the test result.

The club said the decision was taken as a precaution and they will update members of any developments in the next 24 hours as contact tracing takes place.

Ballincollig are due to face Nemo Rangers on Sunday in the Cork Premier SFC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In a message on social media, the club said: "As a precautionary measure all activity in Ballincollig Hurling & Football Club has been temporarily suspended from this morning, 16th September.

"This is due to a club member testing positive for Covid-19.

"We will update club members of any developments of the above over the next 24 hours.

"Please keep following public health guidance at all times and please respect the confidentiality of all involved."