The Double 30 years on - Part 3: Cruciates and Scapulars

Cork goalkeeper John Kerins follows team captain Larry Tompkins in the pre-match parade ahead of the 1990 All-Ireland SFC final win over Meath. Picture: Ray McManus

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 23:47 PM

In part 3 of our look back at Cork's 1990 All-Ireland SFC success over Meath, Conor Counihan recalls a defeat that preceded the success.

Captain of the side, he was given a scapular to wear on the field in the hope it would help his side to glory.

After suffering defeat, Counihan swapped jerseys with a Meath counterpart - only to realise afterwards the scapular was gone too, leading him to a face a buoyant, victorious dressing room in order to retrieve it.

Check out Part 1 here.

Check out Part 2 here

The Go Red for Cork campaign is calling on individuals, companies and community groups to light or dress up in red on the 16th September and donate to the campaign – www.idonate.ie/goredforcork or by texting Marymount to 50300 to donate €4. 75% of funds go to Marymount Hospice with 25% going to Cork GAA.

Monies raised through the Go Red for Cork campaign, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Cork GAA double, will go towards ensuring Marymount Hospice is ‘winter ready’ for current and any possible future Covid restrictions and will allow for outdoor visiting in comfortable covered spaces, following Government guidelines at all times.

