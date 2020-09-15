The Double 30 years on - Part 3: Cruciates and Scapulars

In part 3 of our look back at Cork's 1990 All-Ireland SFC success over Meath, Conor Counihan recalls a defeat that preceded the success.
Captain of the side, he was given a scapular to wear on the field in the hope it would help his side to glory.
After suffering defeat, Counihan swapped jerseys with a Meath counterpart - only to realise afterwards the scapular was gone too, leading him to a face a buoyant, victorious dressing room in order to retrieve it.
