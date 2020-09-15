The Double 30 years on - Part 2: Stopping Colm O'Rourke

In part 2 on our look back at Cork's 1990 All-Ireland SFC win over Meath the focus turns to stopping the Royal County's dangerman - Colm O'Rourke.
In this part Cork defender Niall Cahalane says he remembers very little about what was said at the half-time break: "I was in my own world," he recalled, as he focused on keeping a handle on the stat attacker.
"My whole attitude that day was I really didn't care if I hadn't handled that ball once, once O'Rourke didn't put the ball over the bar or once he hadn't contributed in some way to make a goal," he said, adding that he had posed Cork a number of problems over the years.
