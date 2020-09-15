The Double 30 years on - Part 2: Stopping Colm O'Rourke

Niall Cahalane: 'My whole attitude that day was I really didn't care if I hadn't handled that ball once, once O'Rourke didn't put the ball over the bar'
Cork GAA legend, Niall Cahalane is pictured with his sons Damien and Conor along with organisers of a fundraiser for Marymount Hospice to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Cork winning The Double. To donate text Marymount to 50300

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 23:08 PM

In part 2 on our look back at Cork's 1990 All-Ireland SFC win over Meath the focus turns to stopping the Royal County's dangerman - Colm O'Rourke.

In this part Cork defender Niall Cahalane says he remembers very little about what was said at the half-time break: "I was in my own world," he recalled, as he focused on keeping a handle on the stat attacker.

"My whole attitude that day was I really didn't care if I hadn't handled that ball once, once O'Rourke didn't put the ball over the bar or once he hadn't contributed in some way to make a goal," he said, adding that he had posed Cork a number of problems over the years.

The Go Red for Cork campaign is calling on individuals, companies and community groups to light or dress up in red on the 16th September and donate to the campaign – www.idonate.ie/goredforcork or by texting Marymount to 50300 to donate €4. 75% of funds go to Marymount Hospice with 25% going to Cork GAA.

Monies raised through the Go Red for Cork campaign, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Cork GAA double, will go towards ensuring Marymount Hospice is ‘winter ready’ for current and any possible future Covid restrictions and will allow for outdoor visiting in comfortable covered spaces, following Government guidelines at all times.

