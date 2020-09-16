Club Players Association lays out proposals for split season

The Club Players Association (CPA) have put forward two split season proposals, which would see the inter-county period conclude by mid-July.

The CPA are adamant that counties should be provided with 14 weekends to complete their championships. They see the provincial club championships running from mid to late October to the middle of November and the All-Ireland club finals taking place in mid-December.

Provincial football leagues feature in both of their submissions to the fixtures review committee, which convenes for the third time in four weeks later today.

Option one suggests Longford be asked to join Ulster so that two five-county groups could be created.

That would mean the same set-up could be replicated in Leinster, with a group of six in each of Munster and Connacht.

As would be in Leinster, the top team in each Ulster group would face off in the provincial final. Those finals in Munster and Connacht would involved the top two finishers. Final positions in the provincial leagues would decide All-Ireland seedings.

The eight provincial finalists would be the top seeds in eight All-Ireland groups. Those teams that finish first and second go through to the Sam Maguire Cup last 16 knockout stages and the bottom two entering the Tailteann Cup.

For hurling, they wish to see the Liam MacCarthy Cup consist of 12 teams as per Division 1 with six in both provincial competitions. If Kerry are not among them, then another team replaces them in Munster.

Here's a detailed outline of how the CPA's first split season scenario would work:

The CPA’s option two proposes province-based league conferences comprising four groups of eight. Those teams finishing top after seven round would be deemed provincial champions with the best finishing four teams in each group qualifying for the Sam Maguire Cup and bottom four competing for the Tailteann Cup.

Both cups would then be played on a seeded round-robin basis made up of four groups of four. The top two in the groups would enter the quarter-finals.

Option two also includes changes to the Allianz Hurling League while again calling for the number of Liam MacCarthy Cup teams to be increased to 12.

The CPA press release concludes: “We believe that the time is right, the opportunity exists and the public support is in place to establish a split season that gives club and county a fair share of coverage.

“We are not saying our plans are perfect, but what we are saying is that we have a golden opportunity now to be better for our players.”

And here's how the CPA's second proposed split season scenario would work: