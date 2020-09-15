Ballyboden St Endas pray fans can attend Dublin final

Dublin SHC finalists Ballyboden St Endas are awaiting clarification on whether a limited number of supporters will be allowed to attend Sunday's decider with Cuala.

The meeting of the 2018 champions, 'Boden, and the holders, Cuala, will take place at Parnell Park on Sunday.

But while a limit of 200 supporters is in place for the various other finals this weekend including the hurling showpieces in Tipperary and Kerry, there is confusion over the arrangements for Dublin.

The government's new Living With Covid roadmap specifies that due to the large numbers of Covid-19 cases in Dublin, the county is subject to more stringent restrictions.

Ballyboden GAA chairman Ciaran Maguire said he has read conflicting reports on the issue with some stating that 100 fans may attend Sunday's game - 50 from each club - and others stating that it will be behind closed doors completely.

"I'm clinging to that 100 figure," said Maguire. "Ultimately we'll be led by John Costello, the county board and what the official word is from Parnell Park on this. At this point, some people on the WhatsApp conversations within the club would feel there's probably not going to be any spectators but, as I say, I'm clinging to that little bit of hope."

With Ballyboden fielding over 100 teams in various codes and age groups, the Firhouse Road club is one of the biggest sporting outfits in Europe.

But Maguire is adamant that even having 50 supporters at Parnell Park to cheer on the team would be better than nothing.

He also rejected the suggestion that he might prefer a behind closed doors game, to avoid a feverish ticket scramble.

"The main thing is to have some sort of connection between the players and their families, their friends, their in-laws, school friends, to have some people there rooting for them and actively supporting them," said Maguire. "That connection is undoubtedly weakened when you can't go to support the team."

Maguire said the ongoing uncertainty just days out from one of the biggest days of the year for the club hasn't soured the buildup.

"The bottom line is still that it's just a huge relief to have competitive games and to be here at the final stage," he said.

"Back in March and April, it looked like there'd be no GAA at all. All the workload and the headaches in terms of training and making it all come together in a Covid friendly way have been totally worth it."

The Cavan hurling final will also take place this weekend while in football Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Wicklow and Antrim are all down to the final stage.