Tipperary GAA chairman says county final tickets will be 'a headache'

Tipperary chairman John Devane has welcomed the return of crowds to games ahead of their county finals this weekend.

However, he claims the decision to allow 200 people attend venues with capacities of over 5,000 and 100 to those of less than that will cause “a headache” from a logistical point of view.

The highlight of the county’s first finals weekend is the meeting of Kiladangan and Loughmore-Castleiney in Sunday’s senior decider at Semple Stadium. On Saturday, there is also the Séamus Ó Riain (Senior B) final between Lorrha-Dorrha and Mullinahone in Thurles and the IFC showdown between Grangemockler and Rockwell Rovers in Clonmel.

“It’s great that people can get to see games in person again and we would maintain that at a venue like Semple Stadium we could safely facilitate a larger crowd,” said Devane.

“The numbers as they are will create a headache for our officers in Lár na Pairce and the clubs involved.

“It has been said to me already by a club that when we were allowing the 200 previously distributing tickets was like a Munster final every weekend. The ticket applications were incredible.

“The clubs, I have to say, have been brilliant. As we have been restricted to 40 tickets per club including players and management these past few weeks, they have done it very well. There has been some impatience within their clubs whereby there has been no allowance for how difficult this situation is but by and large, most people have accepted this has to be done properly.

“Loughmore and Moyle Rovers played their senior county semi-final in my own club (Boherlahan-Dualla) last weekend and we only let in the 40 per club and that was it. We did have people looking in from outside and they weren’t let in and they understood that but outside of the players and management, there weren’t 12 people in the grounds.

“That’s just the way the authorities said it should be and if we’re allowed 200 spectators into Thurles for each game next weekend then we will have 200.”