Taoiseach: No discussion on crowds of 5,000 at Croke Park or Aviva Stadium

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there has not been any discussion about crowds of 5,000 being permitted at sports events in the country’s national stadia later this year.

As the Government permitted the return of crowds of 200 to games at outdoor venues with capacities of over 5,000 in the 26 counties, Martin dismissed speculation of such numbers being permitted into Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

Level 2 of the new national Covid-19 plan explains “for very large purpose-built event facilities specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.”

That stipulation pertains to the business end of the All-Ireland championships and rugby and soccer internationals later in the year when exceptions could be made.

“It’s still quite limited in terms of stadia over 5,000, for example, that would allow some fans to attend in Level 2 up to 200 in that regard and a higher level in Level 1,” said Martin.

“There hasn’t been any discussion around 5,000, I just want to clarify that. But in terms of larger sporting events towards the end of the year, there would be ongoing engagement between NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) and the various sectors involved as to what could happen or what be organised for a bigger event but nothing specific in terms of numbers on that.”

Martin, a member of Nemo Rangers, continued: “My position on sport is fairly well known. I would love to be in a position not to make that decision. I haven’t seen a championship match this year yet; I would love to see a championship match and there are many people in that situation. We’re now allowing that opportunity for a limited number of people.”

Today’s decision means small numbers will be able to attend senior county finals such as those in Limerick, Mayo, and Tipperary this weekend.