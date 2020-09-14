Ephie Fitzgerald has 'major reservations' over All-Ireland Championship's return

Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has expressed his "major reservations" about the All-Ireland Championship going ahead.

Fitzgerald's concerns centre around player welfare, with "fundamental questions" needing to be addressed over access to dressing rooms, showers, and carpooling. He also worries about the risk for those with vulnerable relatives or in frontline jobs.

If these issues are not addressed, he sees potentially dangerous situations arising.

"I have major reservations about the Championship as it stands in terms of health and safety, not so much the Covid but the fallout from the Covid," Fitzgerald told the Irish Examiner.

"If we don't have showers and hot food, we have girls travelling an average of 75 miles a night (to training). Áine Terry (O'Sullivan) will be driving from Castletownbere in the middle of winter, and we're not getting any answers.

"I'm blue in the face from talking to the LGFA about what's the situation if, and how do we counteract this... It's going to be very dangerous, I feel.

"The carpooling is another issue. You can't carpool. You've inexperienced drivers, young girls come and maybe their mothers having to drive them.

"As well as that, the extra cost if they can't carpool, the girls don't get any expenses, so it's going to be doubly difficult getting to matches.

There's a whole range of things but primarily it's the safety of the girls. You might get away with the travel but if you haven't got a shower at the end of a long training session and you're driving 60 or 70 miles home, I don't think that's acceptable."

Fitzgerald hailed the "great success" of the club championships but sees extra pitfalls ahead in the winter months.

"We're moving into the worst of the weather for the next three months, and if somebody gets Covid or signs of Covid, you're out of the Championship.

"If the weather was very bad and they can't get a pitch, what they do then? There's no answers to any of these things.

"The camogie is on similar weekends to when we're playing, and then the Munster Club Championship is on in October so it affects our preparations, with Mourneabbey in it, and Clonakilty and Valley Rovers as well.

We're supposed to go back training this week but I do think they need to answer fundamental questions before we proceed with the competitions themselves because at the end of the day, who is it benefiting if you can't have crowds?

"There's four matches, two group matches and if you're successful there, you have a semi-final and a final six days before Christmas. It's very difficult."

As the GAA collaborates with the FAI and IRFU to petition for a relaxation of restrictions around sport, in particular the ban on fans, sporting bodies are anxiously awaiting the updated Government roadmap.

"The Government roadmap isn't going to change the winter," says Fitzgerald, "and with the Covid, there's another 159 cases (Saturday) and a couple more deaths so that's quite serious in itself.

"On that side of it, I have two elderly parents at home. Likewise, a lot of the girls are frontline workers, be they teachers or nurses or doctors or whatever, and I'm talking nationally now, not just the Cork girls.

"So there's a lot of factors to look at before we decide that this competition is worthwhile doing and we certainly need the fundamentals right in terms of the dressing rooms and showers because you can't ask anybody at that time of the year to sit into their car and drive home after.

If you have to sit into a car and drive home in wet clothes, you're going to get sick.

"I know it's very difficult for the Government and NPHET and things change every five minutes but in terms of sport, we do need to get more answers before I'd be happy."