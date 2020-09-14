Health issues leave Paul Broderick unsure of return for Carlow

Carlow forward Paul Broderick says he is unsure if he will make himself available to new manager Niall Carew for the upcoming inter-county championship due to concerns over Covid-19.

Broderick didn’t play for his club, Tinryland, in any of their Carlow championship games, and after discussions with the GPA’s medical advisors, he has yet to make a decision as to his availability.

Broderick had his spleen removed after an incident in a game as a teenager and also has a long-term heart complaint, and he says a lack of data around Covid-19 on the sports field has forced him to think hard about his decision.

Speaking to the Peíl Adore GAA Football Podcast, Broderick says he wants to line out for Carew’s side in the coming months, and he has sought medical advice to help make his mind up.

“I went back training initially for the first couple of weeks when it was non-contact,” said 33-year-old Broderick.

“I have no spleen since I was 18 and I have a heart condition since birth. Neither of those have ever affected me playing sport. I don’t know what came over me because I generally would take a risk when it comes to something like this.

“I have a cousin who is a GP and I spoke to my own GP. My cousin’s opinion was that there was not enough data.

The unknowns were: how likely would you be to get it on a GAA pitch; and what would happen to me given the conditions if I did have it.

“That’s ten weeks ago and it’s only this week I started chatting through the GPA to get a sports medicine perspective on it, to see if in the last ten weeks is there any data that can help (answer) those two questions and try and get back.”

Secondary school teacher Broderick was one of Carlow’s best performers under the management of Turlough O’Brien, but with former Sligo boss Carew now in charge, he says he is keen to get back playing again.

“At the weekend I was at our club game and I commentated on another game the day after, and you’d have a hunger for it. You’re watching it and talking about it.

“I’m no spring chicken. If I was 25 it’d be easy to go, ‘Right I’ll just opt out and make it a full year and be clear about it’.

“But I don’t want it to be the end because you’re not really ending on your own (terms). You are thinking to yourself, ‘Jesus I’d love to be out there’. You just want to be playing.”

While Broderick was one of the country’s top scorers in 2018 when Carlow reached the Leinster semi-final, 2020 has not been as kind to the team and they will face Sligo in their first game back following a disappointing return to Division 4 in the spring.

A Leinster championship round 1 game against Offaly will follow, but it remains to be seen if Broderick will line out in the provincial championship.

“Speaking to my family, the way I looked at it was, without the data in front of me (I can't make a decision). If something was to happen to me, it’s them (my family) I’m doing a disservice. Someone (would have) to sit in a hospital bed beside me and look at me suffer.

The prevailing answer was ‘look, most likely you are strong, fit, and healthy and you’d get through it’. But what lasting effect would it have?

“It’s only recently I have looked for a second, third, or even fourth opinion at this stage, just to see if there might be some data now to say.

“I don’t know if they were asked before, but one thing about the GPA when it comes to welfare they are spot on. The details have been passed on to a sports medicine doctor that they work with in Santry so I’m waiting to hear back.

“I don’t expect a yes or no, but maybe this person has access to stuff that I’d like to have a look at. The words I’d love to hear are ‘you are just as likely to pick up something in work as you are on the field. Someone with your conditions, at your age, you’d be fine’.

“They’re not going to say ‘yes’, but that’d be a yes to me. That’s where I’m at at the moment.”