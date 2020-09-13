Stradbally miss out on score difference

Waterford SFC

Stradbally have missed out on the quarter-finals of the Waterford SFC for the first time since 1984.

A five-point win over An Rinn in Fraher Field (0-15 to 0-10) wasn’t enough for the Reds who fell short on scoring difference by the bare minimum.

An injury-time point by Oisín Ó Ceallaigh, fisted over by Stradbally goalkeeper Eoin Cunningham, sent An Rinn through to the knockout stages.

Tony Grey had a claim for a free waved away by Tommy O’Sullivan in the last play.

Stradbally sub Luke Casey was red-carded by O’Sullivan after the final whistle for his protests.

Six Eoin O’Brien points, four from Shane Aherne and three from Robert Aherne, put them in pole position before O’Ceallaigh had the last word.

The Nire recovered from seven points down in Leamybrien to get the better of Gaultier (2-15 to 2-10).

Goals by Dessie Hutchinson and Gary Cullinane gave Gaultier a 2-5 to 0-4 lead entering first-half injury-time. Dessie delivered 1-5 for the Eastern side.

Shane Ryan and Barry Coughlan received straight red cards in first-half injury-time for an off the ball incident. The Nire notched 1-2 during the eight added minutes. Jamie Barron billowed the net on the stroke of half-time. The two-time All Star tallied 1-2.

Three Dermot Ryan points and a late goal by super-sub Michael O’Gorman completed the comeback.

James Power netted a second-half hat trick as reigning champions Rathgormack crushed Kilrossanty 3-16 to 0-6 in Kill. Ger Power’s side led 6-5 at the break. Paul Whyte kicked Kilrossanty’s only second-half score. Rathgormack struck 3-9 without reply.

Ballinacourty posted a 22-point win over Clashmore (1-24 to 0-5). Free taker David Looby led the way with seven points while Mark Ferncombe fired six from play. Substitute James O’Mahony goaled in the 59th minute at the second attempt.

Quarter-finals: Ballinacourty v An Rinn, Rathgormack v Clashmore, Brickey Rangers v Gaultier, The Nire v Kilrossanty