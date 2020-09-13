O’Leary hat-trick helps Rathmore atone for last year’s final woe

Kerry Ladies SFC Final: Rathmore 5-12 Southern Gaels 2-9

Rathmore gained compensation for last year's county final loss to Southern Gaels when they comprehensively defeated the South Kerry women in this Kerry Senior Ladies Football Championship Final played in Fossa on Sunday afternoon.

They will now go on to face Cork representatives Mourneabbey in the Munster Club with a degree of optimism.

Rathmore can thank their Kerry senior centre-forward Danielle O’Leary, who scored a hat-trick of goals, while the whole forward division moved with menace, all six getting on the scoresheet.

It was an even contest up the first water break as Southern Gaels led 0-5 to 0-4 thanks to three points from the excellent Siofra O’Shea and two from Rachel Dwyer.

But that was as good as it got for Gaels as Rathmore, powered by Sarah Murphy (sister of Paul) at full-back and Aislinn Desmond at centre back, kept Kerry star Anna Galvin in a vice-like grip.

Aoife O’Callaghan sent them on their way when she converted an 18th-minute penalty, before Danielle O’Leary raced through to score her first goal — by half-time, Rathmore led 2-9 to 0-6.

Siofra O’Shea gave Southern Gaels a glimmer of hope with a 33rd-minute goal from the spot, but it proved a false dawn as minutes later Danielle O’Leary was on the end of high centre to finish to the net.

It was 3-11 to 1-8 at the end of the third quarter and though Sadbh O’Shea got a late consolation goal for Southern Gaels, Rathmore finished in impressive fashion with O’Leary completing her hat-trick.

Katie Buckley scored a fifth — a fortuitous effort that was meant to go over — but Rathmore will have little time to celebrate this massive achievement.

Scorers for Rathmore: D O’Leary (3-1), A O’Callaghan (1-1, 1-0 pen), C Reen and N Murphy (3 frees) (0-4 each), K Buckley (1-0), K O’Mahony and E Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Southern Gaels: Siofra O’Shea (1-5, 1-0 pen), Sadbh O’Shea (1-0), R Dwyer (0-3, 1 free), E O’Connell (0-1).

RATHMORE: L O’Leary; R Fitzgerald, S Murphy, A Sheehan; L Coughlan, A Desmond, E O’Riordan; B Ryan, K O’Mahony; K Buckley, D O’Leary, C Reen; A O’Callaghan, N Murphy, E Murphy

Subs: L O’Brien for E O’Riordan (41), C Desmond for E Murphy (51), M Buckley for A O’Callaghan (52).

SOUTHERN GAELS: M Ellen Bolger; P O’Sullivan, S Sheehan, S Fitzpatrick; E O’Sullivan, C Teahan, C Quinlan; M O’Connell, A Galvin; A Fitzgerald, R Dwyer, C Murphy; E O’Connell, S O’Shea, S O’Connell.

Subs: An O’Dwyer for C Murphy (44), E Murphy for S O’Donnell (47), Sadbh O’Shea for E O’Sullivan (50).

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)