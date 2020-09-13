Podge Collins goal seals Clare SFC final spot for Cratloe

Clare SFC: Cratloe 2-16 St Breckans 1-15

Cratloe left it late to secure victory over St Breckans in the second semi-final of the Clare SFC title-race played at Cusack Park last evening.

A Podge Collins goal for the winners in the 55th minute turned the tide in a game that was taken by the scruff of the neck by last year’s intermediate champions, Breckans, from the off.

The sides were neck and neck early on until the game’s first goal arrived in the 22nd minute.

Breckans centre-forward Joe McGann following some good work by Jamie Stack.

This goal was the difference at half-time as Cratloe trailed by 1-8 to 0-8. A swift-moving Breckans were never in awe of the occasion and looked comfortable on and off the ball.

Cratloe were thrown a lifeline just after the break when Cathal McInerney goaled from the penalty spot. But the North Clare outfit soon regained the lead, kicking three points in a row. Then they had a gilt-edged chance of a goal through full-forward Cathal Guerin. He deceived goalkeeper Pierce DeLoughrey but his low shot was blocked on the line by corner back David Collins.

Frees by Conal O’Hanlon and Cathal McInerney for Cratloe reduced the deficit to just one by the 46th minute. McInerney and Jamie Stack exchanged points before Podge got in for the all-important goal.

He was fed by Rian Considine and the diminutive dual star drilled to the bottom right corner of the net. He put his side in front for the first time since the third minute of the game.

Once a lead was established it as held onto and now Cratloe will face Kilmurry Ibrickane in the decider.

Scorers for Cratloe: C McInerney (1-8) 1-0 pen 0-6 f’s, P Collins (1-4), C OHanlon (0-2) 1 f, C McGrath, S Neville, (0-1) each.

Scorers for St Breckans: J Stack (0-7) 0-2 f’s, J McGann (1-1), A Davidson (0-4) 0-3 f’s, J Sheedy, D Masterson, C O’Brien (0-1) each.

Cratloe: P DeLoughrey, D Collins, M Brennan, E Boyce, L Markahm, S Collins, M Murphy, S Gleeson, D Ryan, S Neville, P Collins, C O’Hanlon, C McInerney, C McGrath, R Considine.

Subs: S Chaplin for Boyce (41), B Sheehan for Gleeson (48), D Browne for Considine (64).

St Breckans: T O’Callaghan, Conor Burke, R Considine, J Sheedy C O’Brien , A Sweeney, R Danaher, L Tierney, M Byrne, D Masterson, J McGann P Kelly, J Stack, C Guerin, A Davidson.

Subs: E Guerin for C Guerin (42), E Barrett for Kelly (60).

Referee: C Maguire (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)