Jack Curtin’s late goal earns Meelin draw with Glen Rovers

Cork IAHC Relegation play-off: Meelin 2-14 Glen Rovers 2-14

MEELIN dug deep to force a last-gasp Jack Curtin goal to share the spoils with Glen Rovers in an exciting climax to this Cork IAHC relegation play-off at Glantane on Saturday.

The 14-man city side looked good enough after substitute Lee Quilligan netted at the end of regulation time only for Meelin to recover and force an equitable outcome. With Ardigeen Rangers also involved in the play-off and two sides to be relegated, the outcome offers the prospect of two further competitive battles.

A closely contested opening half saw Curtin and David Busteed exchange goals, the sides deadlocked at 1-10 apiece by the interval. However, the Glen hopes incurred a setback on the restart when Evan O’Connell picked up a straight red card.

For a spell, Meelin enjoyed a grip on proceedings with William Murphy, Jason O’Callaghan, and Liam Collins pointing. However, the Glen reacted positively to the challenge, a spell of poor shooting offset by points by Conor O’Sullivan for parity.

Supersub Quilligan looked to net the winner only for Curtin’s last throw of the dice.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O’Connell 0-5 (3fs), C O’Sullivan 0-5 (3fs), D Busteed 1-0, L Quilligan 1-0, G Kennefick, A Evans, D Browne, S Busteed 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meelin: James Forrest 0-6 (4fs, 1 ’65), J Curtin 2-0, W Murphy, John Forrest 0-2 each, L Collins, B O’Sullivan, N Linehan, J O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C McCarthy; D Morris, K McCarthy-Coade, G Moylan; D Milner, G Mulcahy, J Mulcahy; D Busteed, C O’Sullivan; S Busteed, A Evans, D Browne; G Kennefick, C O’Brien, E O’Connell.

Subs: B Phelan for C O’Brien (35), P Virgo for S Busteed (43), L Quilligan for D Busteed (58).

MEELIN: S M O’Sullivan; S Curtin, M O’Keeffe, T J Twomey; M O’Callaghan, T J Brosnan, J O’Sullivan; W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; J Curtin, L Collins, John Forrest; N Linehan; B O’Sullivan, James Forrest.

Subs: E Brosnan for James Forrest (36 inj), C Curtin for N Linehan (53).

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg).