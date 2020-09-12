Watch live: Erin’s Own face Sarsfields in first Cork Premier SHC quarter-final

The first of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals throws-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening and it has a local derby flavour to it.

Erin’s Own and Sarsfields clash at 7.30pm with a semi-final against Glen Rovers at stake.

Join Kieran 'Fraggy' Murphy, Mark Landers, and our commentator Oisin Langan for live coverage from 7.20pm.

Here's our preview of the game:

Cork Premier SHC: Sarsfields v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Larkin), 7.30pm.

Erin’s Own did well to emerge from a group they wouldn’t have been fancied to come out of at the beginning of summer. Martin Bowen’s charges, however, are going to have to reach a level they failed to achieve during the group campaign if they’re to be in with any sort of a fighting chance. Erin’s Own cannot afford to hand Sars an early first-half lead like they did in their three outings. Experienced at the back and boasting a forward unit bursting with potential — namely Jack O’Connor, Liam Healy, Aaron Myers, and James Sweeney — it is difficult to foresee anything other than a Sars win.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Earlier today, Sars progressed to the semi-finals of the Intermediate A championship, beating Cloughduv by five points, 0-21 to 0-16.