Sarsfields overhaul Cloughduv with second-half surge

CORK IAHC QUARTER-FINAL Sarsfields 0-21 Cloughduv 0-16

A strong second-half display from Sarsfields propelled them to a deserved win against Cloughduv after this Cork IAHC quarter-final played in Ovens on Saturday.

Sars, following a subdued first-half display, trailed by three points at the interval. A rejuvenated display saw them significantly up the tempo in the second half, which enabled them secure victory.

Sars now advance to a semi-final tie against Éire Óg.

Cloughduv, inspired by the Verling brothers Brian and Mark, enjoyed a bright start, moving into a one-point lead after 15 minutes.

Cloughduv continued to dominate in the second quarter. Further scores from the Verling brothers put them five points clear after 22 minutes. Sars, with Cormac Duggan and Eoin O’Sullivan impressing, finished the half strongly to trail by three at the interval, 0-11 to 0-8.

Sars struck five successive points in the opening seven minutes of the second half to go two clear. Cloughduv remained in contention, however, with scores from Brian and Mark Verling ensuring they only trailed by two points after 54 minutes.

But Sars finished the game strongly; Duggan with a brace, O’Sullivan, Darren Kenneally, and Killian Murphy all adding scores to seal a deserved triumph.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Duggan (0-7, 5f), E O’Sullivan (1f), K Murphy (0-5 each), S O’Driscoll, J O’Leary, P O’Driscoll, D Kenneally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling (0-9, 6f), M Verling (0-5), M Walsh, E Curzon (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick, E Gaffey, K Walsh; K Crowley, G Grey, D Kenneally; D Barry, C English; J O’Leary, K Murphy, S O’Driscoll; E O’Sullivan, C Duggan, A Hackett.

Subs: C McCarthy for D Barry (25), P O’Driscoll for A Hackett (55).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; J Moynihan, B Ahern, P Buckley; T Dineen, E Clifford, D O’Leary; L Kelleher, A Twomey, A Murphy, M Walsh, W Ahern; B Verling, M Verling; E Curzon.

Subs: E McNabola for E Curzon (38), J Kelleher for T Dineen (38), D Corkery for A Twomey (38).

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).