Sarsfields overhaul Cloughduv with second-half surge

Sars now advance to a semi-final tie against Éire Óg
Sarsfields overhaul Cloughduv with second-half surge

File photo of Cormac Duggan, who hit seven points for Sarsfields at Ovens. Picture Denis Minihane.

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 17:55 PM
John Bohane, Ovens

CORK IAHC QUARTER-FINAL Sarsfields 0-21 Cloughduv 0-16 

A strong second-half display from Sarsfields propelled them to a deserved win against Cloughduv after this Cork IAHC quarter-final played in Ovens on Saturday.

Sars, following a subdued first-half display, trailed by three points at the interval. A rejuvenated display saw them significantly up the tempo in the second half, which enabled them secure victory. 

Sars now advance to a semi-final tie against Éire Óg.

Cloughduv, inspired by the Verling brothers Brian and Mark, enjoyed a bright start, moving into a one-point lead after 15 minutes. 

Cloughduv continued to dominate in the second quarter. Further scores from the Verling brothers put them five points clear after 22 minutes. Sars, with Cormac Duggan and Eoin O’Sullivan impressing, finished the half strongly to trail by three at the interval, 0-11 to 0-8.

Sars struck five successive points in the opening seven minutes of the second half to go two clear. Cloughduv remained in contention, however, with scores from Brian and Mark Verling ensuring they only trailed by two points after 54 minutes.

But Sars finished the game strongly; Duggan with a brace, O’Sullivan, Darren Kenneally, and Killian Murphy all adding scores to seal a deserved triumph.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Duggan (0-7, 5f), E O’Sullivan (1f), K Murphy (0-5 each), S O’Driscoll, J O’Leary, P O’Driscoll, D Kenneally (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling (0-9, 6f), M Verling (0-5), M Walsh, E Curzon (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick, E Gaffey, K Walsh; K Crowley, G Grey, D Kenneally; D Barry, C English; J O’Leary, K Murphy, S O’Driscoll; E O’Sullivan, C Duggan, A Hackett.

Subs: C McCarthy for D Barry (25), P O’Driscoll for A Hackett (55).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; J Moynihan, B Ahern, P Buckley; T Dineen, E Clifford, D O’Leary; L Kelleher, A Twomey, A Murphy, M Walsh, W Ahern; B Verling, M Verling; E Curzon.

Subs: E McNabola for E Curzon (38), J Kelleher for T Dineen (38), D Corkery for A Twomey (38).

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).

More in this section

Keelan Sexton 3/6/2018 Kilmurry Ibrickane hold off gallant Lissycasey in Clare SFC thriller
Mikey Butler and Chris Kavanagh 12/9/2020 Dicksboro's second-half goals guide them to Kilkenny SHC final
LC%20ladies%2012 Watch live: West Cork bid to dethrone Mourneabbey in Cork Ladies SFC final

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices