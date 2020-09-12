Kilmurry Ibrickane hold off gallant Lissycasey in Clare SFC thriller

Kilmurry Ibrickane 1-18 Lissycasey 3-11

In a thrilling Clare SFC semi-final played at Cusack Park on Saturday, last year’s beaten finalists Kilmurry Ibrickane emerged victorious by a single point over a gallant Lissycasey side.

This was the game of the championship so far with both sides serving up honest displays of football. Lissycasey played with a strong breeze in the opening half, yet were down by two (0-9 to 0-7) at the break.

From the restart, Kilmurry registered a goal and two points inside 60 seconds to open up a seven-point lead. Keelan Sexton put the ball in Killian Normoyle’s net, bookended by points from Noel Downes and Shane Hickey.

But Lissycasey struck back with a pair of goals by Shane Griffin and his cousin Aaron Griffin to reduce the deficit to one. Kilmurry’s Ciaran Morrissey and Normoyle (from a ’45) exchanged points before a Brian Cahill effort had the sides level (1-12 to 2-9) by the 46th minute.

The West Clare outfit added six points on the trot to see them lead by 1-18 to 2-9 with three minutes of normal time remaining. But before the final whistle, Lissycasey attempted another impressive comeback and almost pulled it off.

First up, Conor Finnucane pointed from play before Shane Griffin had his second goal in injury time. The scoreboard now read 1-18 to 3-10. A further Finnucane point deep into injury time put one between them but alas for Lissycasey, this was to be the last score of the game.

Scorers for Kilmurry Ibrickane: K Sexton (1-5, 0-3 frees), D Coughlan (0-3), A McCarthy, S Hickey, N Downes (0-2 each), D Walsh, D Callinan (free), C Morrissey, Darragh Sexton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Lissycasey: S Griffin (2-0), C Finnucane (0-6, 3 frees), A Griffin (1-1), F Hayes, N McCarthy, K Normoyle (’45), B Cahill (0-1 each).

Kilmurry Ibrickane: David Sexton, S Hickey, D Hickey, M Killeen, A Shannon, C Morrissey, Darragh Sexton, D Walsh, A McCarthy, M Hogan, E Coughlan, D Coughlan, K Sexton, N Downes, I McInerney.

Subs: D Callinan for Hogan (41), I McInerney for Callianan (60), K King for S Hickey (60).

Lissycasey: K Normoyle, M Moran, Ryan Griffin, P McNamara, O Hanrahan, S Collins, B Cahill, F Hayes, M O’Shea, M O’Neill, N McCarthy, E Finnucane, C Finnucane, N Kelly, A Griffin.

Subs: S Griffin for Hayes (ht), C Sheehan for Moran (41), S Hayes for Kelly (48), Roy Griffin for O’Neill (65).

Referee: N Quinn (St. Joseph’s Miltown)