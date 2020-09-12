Dicksboro's second-half goals guide them to Kilkenny SHC final

DICKSBORO 2-16 O’LOUGHLIN GAELS 0-14

Second-half goals by Aidan Nolan and Shane Stapleton guided Dicksboro to their second Kilkenny SHC final in four seasons.

Nolan’s 37th-minute goal at UPMC Nowlan Park this afternoon was a composition of sublime skill involving a deft dummy solo. Stapleton’s goal came on the back of a mazy solo run although Bill Sheehan had been excellent in setting the centre-forward away.

This city derby was 0-8 apiece at the break but Dicksboro ruled the roost from there to the close despite the best efforts of Eoin O’Shea who posted six points. Stapleton’s free-taking was exemplary and Dicksboro’s shooting in general was superior.

O’Loughlin Gaels had the wind advantage in the opening half but it wasn’t until towards the end that they availed of it. Mark Bergin was guilty of some poor marksmanship in that period while Stapleton was faring much better at the other end, firing over three frees and a couple of sidelines.

There were goal threats at both ends although both were snuffed out quickly. The sharp Sheehan was denied a goal in the 11th minute while a hook stunted Luke Hogan’s opportunity 13 minutes later.

Dicksboro led by two points at the water break and extended it to three points on two occasions soon after but three on the bounce inside four minutes brought Dicksboro back on level terms and the sides exchange points in additional time.

Scorers for Dicksboro: S Stapleton (1-10, 0-8 frees, 0-2 sidelines); A Nolan (1-1); B Sheehan (0-2); T Kenny, L Moore, C Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for O’Loughlin Gaels: E O’Shea (0-6); M Bergin (0-4, frees) O Wall, P Butler, H Lawlor, S Bolger (0-1 each).

DICKSBORO: D Holohan; E Cody, E Carroll, C Fitzpatrick; O Walsh, C Buckley, T Kenny; C Kavanagh, R Fitzpatrick; L Moore, S Stapleton, A Nolan; B Sheehan, E Gough (c), M Nolan.

Subs for Dicksboro: O Gough for A Nolan (inj 42); C Doheny for M Nolan (46); M Gaffney for C Kavanagh (57); C Kavanagh for R Fitzpatrick (60+2).

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS: S Murphy; E Kearns, T Forristal, M Butler; H Lawlor (c), P Deegan, J Molloy; J Nolan, M Bergin; C Heary, E O’Shea, P Butler; S Bolger, O Wall, L Hogan.

Subs for O’Loughlin Gaels: R Buckley for O Wall (48); C Kelly for S Bolger (51); O Murphy for M Butler (inj 57); D Burke for L Hogan (60).

Referee: P Cahill (Dunnamaggin).