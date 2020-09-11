Annie Walsh stars as Inch Rovers claim Cork Senior 'B' crown

Inch Rovers 0-12 St Val's 0-8

Former Cork player Annie Walsh was the star of the show as Inch Rovers won the ladies football Senior B championship at Nemo Rangers tonight.

She dominated the game from centre-forward, scoring nine of their points over the hour.

Another former Cork star, Angela Walsh, got their first point with Ciara McCarthy replying for Val's.

Two from Annie helped put her side three up before McCarthy, Buttimer, Corkery and Dennehy scored to see Val's lead 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. A great turn around by them as they were down to 14 for 10 minutes after Aisling Kelleher was sin-binned.

But the second half was all about Annie Walsh and two early scores had the sides level. She went on to hit six in a row, without reply to make it 0-11 to 0-7.

Late points from Barry, for Inch, and Cronin for Val's rounded off the scoring before the final whistle went to see Inch take the title.

Scorers for Inch Rovers: Annie Walsh 0-9 (5f), Angela Walsh, S Harrington, C Barry 0-1 each.

St Val's: C McCarthy 0-3 (1f), M Corkery 0-2, L Buttimer, N Dennehy, B Cronin 0-1 each.

INCH ROVERS: R Fogarty; Aoife Walsh, C Gillman, A Joyce; A Higgins, J O'Shea, A O'Driscoll; L Williams, D O'Shea; S Harrington, Annie Walsh, C Irwin; N O'Donovan, Angela Walsh, R Goggin.

Subs: C Barry for N O'Donovan (41m), N O'Donovan for L Williams (52m).

ST VAL'S: C Love; C Ambrose, B Stack, M Cotter; E O'Shea, S Cotter, A Corkery; C Hughes, A Kelleher; L Buttimer, M Corkery, B Cronin; C McCarthy, J Down, N Dennehy.

Subs: A Plunkett for J Down (37m), A Barry-Murphy for L Buttimer (52m).

Referee: Colin McTaggart, Nemo Rangers.