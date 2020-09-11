Annie Walsh stars as Inch Rovers claim Cork Senior 'B' crown

Former inter-county player scores 0-9 in win over St Val's 
Annie Walsh stars as Inch Rovers claim Cork Senior 'B' crown

Nicola Dennehy of St Vals is challenged by  Jessica O'Shea and Aoife Walsh of Inch Rovers in the Cork Ladies Football Senior B Football Final at Trabeg. Picture:  Jim Coughlan. 

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 21:45 PM
Rory Noonan

Inch Rovers 0-12 St Val's 0-8

Former Cork player Annie Walsh was the star of the show as Inch Rovers won the ladies football Senior B championship at Nemo Rangers tonight.

She dominated the game from centre-forward, scoring nine of their points over the hour.

Another former Cork star, Angela Walsh, got their first point with Ciara McCarthy replying for Val's.

Two from Annie helped put her side three up before McCarthy, Buttimer, Corkery and Dennehy scored to see Val's lead 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. A great turn around by them as they were down to 14 for 10 minutes after Aisling Kelleher was sin-binned.

But the second half was all about Annie Walsh and two early scores had the sides level. She went on to hit six in a row, without reply to make it 0-11 to 0-7.

Late points from Barry, for Inch, and Cronin for Val's rounded off the scoring before the final whistle went to see Inch take the title.

Scorers for Inch Rovers: Annie Walsh 0-9 (5f), Angela Walsh, S Harrington, C Barry 0-1 each.

St Val's: C McCarthy 0-3 (1f), M Corkery 0-2, L Buttimer, N Dennehy, B Cronin 0-1 each.

INCH ROVERS: R Fogarty; Aoife Walsh, C Gillman, A Joyce; A Higgins, J O'Shea, A O'Driscoll; L Williams, D O'Shea; S Harrington, Annie Walsh, C Irwin; N O'Donovan, Angela Walsh, R Goggin.

Subs: C Barry for N O'Donovan (41m), N O'Donovan for L Williams (52m).

ST VAL'S: C Love; C Ambrose, B Stack, M Cotter; E O'Shea, S Cotter, A Corkery; C Hughes, A Kelleher; L Buttimer, M Corkery, B Cronin; C McCarthy, J Down, N Dennehy.

Subs: A Plunkett for J Down (37m), A Barry-Murphy for L Buttimer (52m).

Referee: Colin McTaggart, Nemo Rangers.

More in this section

Glen Rovers v St. Finbarrs - Cork County Senior Hurling Championship Group C Round 1 FAI, GAA, and IRFU combine to submit plan for return of fans
EOHValley09 Chris O'Leary points the way as Valley Rovers retain Premier IHC status
Cork v Tipperary - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 1 Weekend GAA previews and predictions: Who will make the Cork hurling championship semi-finals?

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices