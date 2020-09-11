FAI, GAA, and IRFU combine to submit plan for return of fans

The country’s three main sporting organisations have taken the proactive step to combine their powers to submit a plan for the safe return of spectators to matches.

In a statement released by all three this afternoon, the FAI, GAA, and IRFU confirmed they met to agree on a joint effort to persuade Government to allow crowds to return to games at their venues.

Their press release read: “The FAI, GAA and IRFU met today to discuss a collaborative approach to the development of a submission to Government on a roadmap for the safe return of supporters to stadia.

“It has been agreed that a further meeting will be held early next week, following the publication of the Government’s new roadmap for living with Covid-19. This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together.”

The statement comes seven days after Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin convened a meeting involved the three sports bodies along with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss the possibilities of ending the current protocol of behind closed doors matches.

“I want sports to reopen to spectators once again,” said Martin. “Let’s see how that can be done and feed into the roadmap for resilience and recovery. It is what the entire nation wants.”

It was reported in the Irish Times today that the Government will allow people to restart attending sports events from next week on a phased basis with it suggested 5,000 people could be catered for in venues like Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium and 400 to 500 for smaller grounds.

Crowds have been prevented from attending games since the middle of last month. Prior to that, 200 were permitted but this figure included participants, officials, and the media. In Northern Ireland, the decision is determined by district councils liaising with sports organisations and capacities have ranged from 400 to 500.