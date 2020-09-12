Mourneabbey v West Cork: Three key battles as division look to break final hoodoo





Doireann O’Sullivan v Sarah Hayes: Hayes has enjoyed a consistent season in West Cork’s full-back role as well guiding her club, Rosscarbery, to the county intermediate semi-finals.

Never afraid to burst forward and an intelligent distributor of the ball, Hayes has a key role in trying to contain Mourneabbey’s dangerwoman.

Doireann O’Sullivan remains one of the most effective full-forwards in the country and will be crucial to her side’s chances of a third consecutive county final victory over their arch-rivals. O'Sullivan hit six points when the met earlier in this campaign.

Another intriguing battle between two hugely competitive individuals awaits.

Máire O’Callaghan v Melissa Duggan: Máire O’Callaghan is one of Mourneabbey’s unsung heroes, it came as little surprise that her return from injury coincided with their thumping semi-final defeat of Éire Óg.

Mourneabbey had missed O’Callaghan’s presence around the middle of the pitch so renewing her partnership with Róisín O’Sullivan will be pivotal to their hopes on Saturday. West Cork has been forced to try out numerous midfield combinations due to Niamh Cotter’s transfer to Dublin, Eve Murphy’s injury and Clare O’Shea’s unavailability this season.

Melissa Duggan lined out in the centre for her division’s semi-final victory over Aghada. The Cork and Dohenys defender produced a sparkling display and hit 1-1. Duggan's ability to get up and down the pitch as well as winning primary possession will be crucial in the middle third.

Eimear Meaney v Fiona Keating: Fiona Keating made headlines by finding the net five times during West Cork’s one-sided semi-final victory. Aside from that outstanding individual display, the Courcey Rovers dual star’s ability to stretch opposing defences has been one of West Cork’s biggest plus points this term.

Curbing Keating’s influence may fall to corner-back Aisling O’Sullivan, but it is Eimear Meaney who will have responsibility for anchoring either Mourneabbey’s half-back or full back line.

Keating, Libby Coppinger and Daire Kiely represent a formidable full-forward line but all three will need to be at the top of their game against one of the country’s top defenders.

Irrespective of where she is deployed, expect Meaney to keep a close eye on one of West Cork’s biggest goal threats as well as driving forward whenever the opportunity arises.

West Cork vs Mourneabbey is being streamed live on the Irish Examiner website.