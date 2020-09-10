Darran O’Sullivan just enjoying Mid Kerry's championship journey

The Monday evening that Mid Kerry were drawn to play Dr Crokes in the county football semi-final, Darran O’Sullivan sent a tweet, good-humoured in tone, to Kieran O’Leary.

“See you in two weeks, Kieran,” read O’Sullivan’s post.

In reply, the Crokes corner-forward inquired as to whether they would go for breakfast on the morning of the semi-final.

No problem, said O’Sullivan — so long as O’Leary was taking care of the bill.

The pair, if you haven’t already picked up on it, are close friends.

O’Leary was O’Sullivan’s best man the day of his wedding and is also godfather to O’Sullivan’s young daughter. O’Leary, similarly, had the Mid Kerry forward closeby at the altar the afternoon he tied the knot.

It is six years since the divisional side last reached the penultimate round of the Kerry championship, and you can be absolutely certain O’Sullivan wasn’t joking with any member of the opposition on social media — or elsewhere for that matter — in advance of that game, irrespective of how friendly they might have been.

But he’s 34 now, is two years removed from the inter-county bubble, and far, far more relaxed about his football.

And while he will still go hammer-and-tongs at Austin Stack Park this Saturday in a bid to reach a fourth county senior final in the Mid Kerry colours, the game no longer consumes him the way it once did.

“I don’t need to be too serious about the game ahead of it,” he says. “ I know how to play the game, and the game doesn’t change no matter how serious I am the week of it, nor will it change how I perform. That is something I would have learned as I got older, the same with Kieran.

“We can laugh and joke about the game, but come Saturday evening, I’ll be fairly cranky, he’ll be cranky, and we’ll probably be taking lumps off each other. Isn’t it always the way? But like that, you just have to enjoy it. The two of us are on the road long enough.”

The pair were in touch on Tuesday evening, O’Sullivan looking for a number for Tony Brosnan after hearing of the punctured lung the in-form Crokes forward suffered at training last week.

“I sent him a text wishing him well. I live in Killarney, would be very friendly with a lot of Crokes lads, and would have seen Tony develop over the last couple of years. He had taken an extra step this year. As a Kerry supporter, I was looking forward to seeing him kicking on and getting his chance with Kerry. Hopefully, he will have a swift recovery.

“For Mid Kerry, it is one less forward to worry about, but you don’t want to see anyone missing games through injury, especially a fella who is playing so well.”

Having first lined out for the division in 2005, O’Sullivan was unsure if he’d commit to another campaign with Mid Kerry when activity restarted in late June, truncated as it was likely to be.

That one of his “best mates”, Peter O’Sullivan, now wears the bainisteoir’s bib was a significant factor in his decision to again fall in with the district. The four-time All-Ireland medal winner missed their first training, and upon arrival at their second get-together was quickly greeted by a broad-smiling Gary Sayers.

“‘I am so happy to see you,’ Gary said to me, ‘now I am only the second-oldest player here!’”

With Mid Kerry having managed only one championship win across 2017, ’18, and ’19, their run to the semi-finals has come as a surprise to everyone, O’Sullivan included.

“The last couple of years, Mid Kerry really hit the bottom of the barrel. I would even go as far as to say that the atmosphere in and around the camp wasn’t great.

“When the football started back this summer, being honest, it was more of an inconvenience to me because I was so busy with Rosspoint [O’Sullivan is proprietor and manager of the bar and restaurant overlooking Rossbeigh beach], and we had all the different issues that come with reopening a business after the Covid-enforced shutdown.

“But I got three good championship games with Glenbeigh, the body felt good, and I went in with Mid Kerry.

“There is a lot of serious young talent in the panel, which is exciting. They’re about to go on a great footballing journey, and I’m hoping in a couple of years Mid Kerry will be fighting for championships every year and I am able to say I was there at the start of their journey. You feel good being able to help them out, or give a bit of advice.

“I have to say — I am enjoying my football right now. There is very little pressure on me. Off the field, I am married, have a child at home, and have a business to look after, so they are obviously my priorities. Because of that, I don’t get as bogged down about matches as I once did. Before, I would have been totally switched on the week of a game. As a result, I probably didn’t enjoy it as much.

“This year is a bit of a free pass. Nobody expected us to get this far. But we are still standing, and we will give it our best shot on Saturday.”