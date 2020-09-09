Meet the minor footballer who sponsors the team he plays for

Ronan Hughes, left, and The Neale minor footballers who he plays for - and sponsors . He set up Hughsey Sports in Transition Year when he was 16. Picture: Twitter / Liam Horan

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 13:11 PM
Joel Slattery

A Mayo teenager has garnered national attention today as it was revealed he sponsors his local GAA club's minor team - whom he also plays for!

Ronan Hughes of The Neale GAA club in Mayo set up Hughsey Sports when in Transition Year in Ballinrobe Community School.

After a successful start to his business career, Ronan, who designs and distributes playing and training gear as well as gloves and footballs, became the sponsor of his local club and even designed the kit worn by his teammates.

He was part of the Mayo minor squad last year who won the Connacht title before losing an All-Ireland semi-final to eventual champions Cork.

Turning 17 today, the fifth-year student at part of a family steeped in the local club.

His father, Declan, is the club chairman while an uncle trained The Neale to a historic Mayo IFC title last year.

Check out Hughsey Sports’ website or Facebook page.

