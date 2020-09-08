Dr Crokes rocked by Tony Brosnan’s season-ending lung puncture

Dr Crokes have suffered a major blow to their Kerry SFC ambitions with the likely loss of star attacker Tony Brosnan for the rest of the season.

Brosnan, who has been shooting the lights out for the Killarney men in the Championship, suffered a punctured lung in training last Friday night and remains hospitalised. He will miss Saturday’s Kerry SFC semi-final against Mid Kerry and looks unlikely to figure for club or county again this season.

The lightning-quick corner forward has been the form forward in both the club and county championships in Kerry in recent weeks. He scored 2-10 in the Kerry SFC first round defeat of Austin Stacks and another 0-8 in the quarter-final win over Templenoe.

“He is a massive loss to us,” admitted Crokes chairman Patrick O’Sullivan. “Everyone in the club wishes him the very best and a speedy recovery, but there’s no doubt it’s a huge blow for him and us as Tony has been in devastating form.”

Brosnan’s injury – sustained in a Dr Crokes training game – is also a potential blow for Peter Keane and Kerry’s championship ambitions. Brosnan would most likely be brought back into inter-county training from next week and on form, would have to be a contender to play some part in the Kingdom’s scheduled Munster SFC meeting with rivals Cork at the beginning of November.

The first of Kerry's SFC semi-finals takes place on Friday night between reigning champions and hot favourites East Kerry and St Brendan's, a divisional side from Tralee and its environs featuring John Mitchels, Na Gaeil, Churchill, Ardfert and St Pat's, Blennerville. They've gone from one-time whipping boys to one of the dark horses for the championship. The game is live on TG4.