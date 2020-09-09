Sinead Aherne critical of ladies football championship rescheduling

Seven-time All-Star Sinead Aherne has criticised the rescheduling of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship and also believes the inter-county season will not be feasible if players remain barred from dressing rooms.

“Even with fixtures the way we have them now I still think we could have rolled it out over a shorter period of time,” said the woman who captained Dublin to each of their historic three-in-a-row titles.

“Our Championship format has three weeks between the semi-final and the final. I think we could have run it off earlier, and not waiting until five days before Christmas.

“If it was a case that we just weren’t granted a date in Croke Park that came earlier than 20th of December then that would be disappointing,” she added.

The slimmed-down Ladies SFC only starts on the weekend of October 31/November 1 and its final comes just a day before the men's.

All inter-county teams are allowed to return to training Monday but, as of now, dressing rooms remain out of bounds.

“I don’t see that it’s possible not to have access to changing facilities, or to be able to travel on a bus. Those are all fundamental parts of being in a team environment. Having team meetings and doing tactical work on a pitch in November and December? That doesn’t seem feasible for me,” Aherne said.

The LGFA 2018 Player of the Year also fears there will be “particular challenges that women’s sport has to face,” with so much inter-county action being shoe-horned into the coming months.

“Are we going to be valued? Will we have the same access to good quality pitches and changing rooms when conditions aren’t great?” she asked.

Speaking at the launch of the final phase of the 20x20 women’s sport initiative, which started two years ago, Aherne said the promotional vehicle has definitely helped to “shift perspective.”

“People are asking more questions, not being prepared to accept a minimum standard. What I’d like to see brought on from this is not just trying to achieve the bare minimum for women’s sport but saying ‘what’s best in class here?’ and what can we do to provide that.

“That goes for the public too, asking ‘am I supporting women’s sport? Am I able to follow women’s sport?’ and ‘if I’m not, why not?’, (asking) who is responsible for changing that whether it’s media, government or brands?"

She says comparing women’s team sport to men’s and arguing that it should depend, similarly, on its own own ability to attract crowds (and thus funding), is fundamentally flawed because “they’re not like for like.

“If you don’t invest in something, any business, and give it a platform to grow, then how can it grow? There hasn’t been the same levels of investment put into women’s sport over decades. We need to over-fund it, compared to men’s sport.

“Look at the GAA grants. We get about €700,000 and that’s only in the last 5 years while the men’s (grant system) is at €3million. There’s also a situation where men’s players are getting expenses and women aren’t.

“I don’t think it’s fair to compare men’s and women’s sport. Until we get to a level where we’re throwing everything we can at it, then we won’t see its full potential.”

*The final stage of 20x20’s campaign includes a video with archive footage of Irish women's team sport and a new social media campaign tagged #ThinkItAskIt