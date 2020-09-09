Steven Poacher reveals reason for turning down Carlow job

Former Carlow coach Steven Poacher has revealed the players asked him to return as manager but his heart wasn't in it.

Highly rated Poacher was the favourite to succeed Turlough O'Brien after a successful spell coaching the county.

The current Down minor coach and Bryansford senior manager said the players met him 'en masse' after O'Brien's departure in June and asked him to step up.

But Down based Poacher, who quit as Carlow coach last winter due to the long commute, couldn't commit and Niall Carew was appointed to the role last month.

"The players did come to me, when Turlough stepped down the players came to me en masse and asked me would I go back as manager," Poacher told The Locker Room Podcast which is produced by Deely Sport Science. "I did give it a good bit of thought, there's no point telling you any lies, I did give it a bit of thought.

"The county board contacted me and asked would I be interested and things like that as well. Look, I'm going to be totally honest, deep down my heart just wasn't in it. I'm back in Down now, I'm involved with the minors, I'm back working in Newry in St Joseph's (School), I'm very content.

"I've lost that travel, I'm getting my handicap cut every other week in golf so I'm just enjoying the time I have back. Good luck to them, I'll always be looking out for them and I have a huge amount of time and respect for Carlow and their people as well."

Former Sligo and Waterford boss Carew will be assisted by ex-Dublin defender Ger Brennan though Poacher reckons they have a 'difficult' job on their hands.

Carlow enjoyed a 38% win record in the Championship in O'Brien's five years in charge, compared to 13% in the previous five years.

With Poacher at his side in 2018, Carlow secured promotion from Division 4 of the National League and beat Kildare in the Championship.

But Poacher raised question marks about the futures of key figures Brendan Murphy and Sean Murphy while prolific forward Paul Broderick may not be in a position to play due to health issues.

"It's going to be difficult for the two boys," said Poacher of Carew and Brennan, "there's no question about that because there's not an awful lot coming through."

* The full interview with Steven Poacher is available through the Deely Sport Science Twitter handle @deelysport